ARCADIA — DeSoto County voters will see some new faces following Tuesday's primary.
All but incumbent County Commissioner Jerod Gross and former Arcadia mayor Sharon Goodman are new to the ballot, with three newcomers earning the most votes for their district seats on the two boards Tuesday.
This was the first year DeSoto County voters got to help choose the candidate for the 18th U.S. Congressional District.
Previously, DeSoto had been a part of the 17th District, represented by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube. DeSoto moved into the 18th district this year due to redistricting.
Republican candidate Scott Franklin won the primary in DeSoto Tuesday against four other Republican candidates.
Franklin received 1,276 votes (64%) against Republican candidates Kenneth James Harpence with 182 votes (9%), Jennifer Raybon with 350 votes (17%), Wendy June Schmeling with 105 votes (5%), and Eduardo G. Tarazona with 66 votes (3%).
Districtwide, Franklin led with 73% of the vote.
Franklin will still have to face nonpartisan candidate Kieth Hayden Jr., and write-in candidate Leonard Serratore in the Nov. 8 general election.
Roughly 21% of DeSoto’s 17,971 registered voters participated in the primary election, with 3,881 ballots collected.
SCHOOL BOARD
Candidate Sharon Goodman won the vacant School Board District 2 seat, receiving 1,953 votes (53%) over Mary Kay Burns with 1,720 votes (46%), according to the DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Previous District 2 School Board member Judy Kirkpatrick resigned in March due to health issues. Because of that, the District 2 seat is only available for a two-year term.
District 5 was also up for grabs. The seat was previously held by Ronnie Allen, who retired in 2020. This seat remains a four-year term.
For the District 5 seat, results showed Kelly Mercer winning over David Woodrum. Mercer received 2,169 votes (59%) over Woodrum's 1,477 votes (40%).
The School Board District 1 is currently served by Danny Via, but he did not run for re-election.
Jami Schueneman won the seat with 2,276 votes (62%) over Kimberly Shaver, who received 1,364 votes (37%).
COUNTY COMMISSION
Both the County Commission District 1 and District 5 seats were up for grabs this election.
Incumbent candidate Gross, a Republican, defeated Republican opponent Michael Allbritton, receiving 1,163 votes (55%) over Allbritton's 919 votes (44%).
Gross will still have to face Democrat candidate Kandis Drymon in the Nov. 8 general election.
In District 5, Republicans Greg Albritton and Steven Hickox vied for the seat left by Ashley Coone, who chose not to run for a new term.
Voting results show a tight race between the two, with Hickox winning by only 41 votes.
Hickox received 1,861 votes (51%) over Albritton's 1,820 votes (49%).
