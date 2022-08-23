PXL_20220823_220426617.jpg

Voters walk into a Charlotte County precinct Tuesday evening on primary election day. More than 12,000 people voted in Charlotte County on Tuesday, but more than 27,000 had already voted before then - either by mail or early voting. 

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

Primary elections rarely have as much consequence as the votes cast Tuesday in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. 

But, while some of the votes were clearly unclear going into Tuesday, none of the results were shocking. 


1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments