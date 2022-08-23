Voters walk into a Charlotte County precinct Tuesday evening on primary election day. More than 12,000 people voted in Charlotte County on Tuesday, but more than 27,000 had already voted before then - either by mail or early voting.
Primary elections rarely have as much consequence as the votes cast Tuesday in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
But, while some of the votes were clearly unclear going into Tuesday, none of the results were shocking.
Two years into a pandemic, residents had a chance to hold area officials to account — with an emphasis on area school boards and a public hospital board in Sarasota County.
While some races were tight in Charlotte County, incumbent Commissioners Stephen Deutsch and Chris Constance retained their seats on the board.
The Airport Authority also won't change, with Rob Hancik staying on that board after a heated campaign.
The ZEM card of Sarasota County won the Sarasota County Schools seats. Incumbent Bridget Ziegler will welcome teammates Timothy Enos and Robyn Marinelli.
In other races, DeSoto County will have a new congressman — although that will be determined Nov. 8. DeSoto County gave a dominating victory to Scott Franklin.
In the one state race that elicited criss-crossing campaigning that all but ignored the region, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Florida governor, defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for the Democratic nomination for governor.
Crist now faces Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Nov. 8 general election.
Overall, voter turnout was higher this go-round, with 127,908 ballots case in Sarasota County, a total of 36.5%. In Charlotte County, 40,406 people took time for the election for a 26.8% turnout. In DeSoto County, only about 21% took part — with 3,881 ballots counted out of the 17,971 registered voters.
In Charlotte County, the two County Commission races brought out voters — along with the Charlotte County Public School Board election.
While the newspaper features the major races in Tuesday's primary, more stories are online at www.yoursun.com.
