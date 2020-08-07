SARASOTA — Big money versus small donations. Development interests versus union interests. High volume versus low budget.
That’s the picture revealed by the campaign finance reports filed by Ron Cutsinger of Englewood and Chris Hanks of North Port, the Republican candidates for the District 5 seat on the Sarasota County commission.
And despite the candidates facing only voters who reside within the district — under the new single-member district format to choose commissioners — out-of-district funding still remains a factor in campaign financing.
District 5 includes most of North Port, all of Englewood and a sliver of South Venice.
That factor in both the District 5 and District 1 races drew the attention of Kendra Muntz, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, which initiated and gained voter approval of the switch to single-member districts in 2018.
Noting that the change should have reduced the cost of running for the county commission, Muntz wrote in an email, “However, big money and Dark Money still flow unabated, largely from the development community and their associates, so it is a challenge for candidates not beholden to them to win, unless the people in the district decide the smart growth, environmental protection, quality of life and fair taxes they seek can best be achieved by candidates not beholden to the developers.”
Cutsinger, a former chairman of the county’s planning commission, and through his involvement in other county activities, has benefited immensely from the knowledge developers have of him.
Of the $69,776 Cutsinger has raised in direct and in-kind contributions, $25,390, or 37% of his contributions, came from outside interests, many of those from development interests which total $12,900, according to the latest financial report filed with Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
Most of Cutsinger’s contributions were for $200, the maximum allowed by the county charter.
Cutsinger also received $200 from Innovate Florida, a political action committee with an address in Tampa and chaired by Sen. Bill Galvano, the president of the Florida Senate.
Asked to comment on his reports, Cutsinger wrote in an email, “My report shows 216 contributors (including $10 from my grandsons Joshua and Micah) coming from people of all walks of life. Their support isn’t based on a zip code, but on what they have seen in my life, values, philosophy and the relationships I’ve built from nearly 50 years of demonstrated commitment to this community. And it doesn’t surprise me that I have regular donors to conservative causes who know that I will fight to keep taxes low, work to bring high quality businesses and jobs to South County, support our first responders and law enforcement, and keep government in its lane.”
Cutsinger is not alone receiving the outside money flowing into the race.
Although Hanks has raised substantially less, $24,801 in direct and in-kind contributions, 41% or $10,105, came from outside the district.
It is important to note that the percentage of outside money in the race for both men is affected by the amount of their total contributions.
While Hanks’ contributions are largely in the $25-$50 range, he also has his share of special interest money. He received $200 from the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees union, $300 in two contributions from the Southwest Florida Police Benevolent Association Inc. PAC, $800 from firefighters, and $1,600 from various entities associated with West Villages.
Hanks also received money from a political action committee, $200 from Making a Better Tomorrow with an address in Venice and chaired by school board member Eric Robinson.
Asked about his reports, Hanks wrote, “I greatly appreciate all the support I have received. The majority of my donations have come from my district which show grass roots support. It isn’t artificial and it isn’t bought by large Manatee and North County development dollars. The donations I receive have come from hard working, South County folks who want to see a change and see themselves have a voice that they have been missing for years.”
Typical of local races, both candidates made contributions to their own campaigns. Cutsinger reported $25,000 in personal contributions, while Hanks indicated he had loaned his campaign $10,000.
With the Aug. 18 primary is coming up fast, Cutsinger’s reports indicate he has spent $59,132 on the race, as opposed to the $20,601 in expenses reported by Hanks.
The winner of the primary will go on to face Democrat Alice White of North Port in the November general election.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
