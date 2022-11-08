Just moments after learning he won his bid for a Venice City Council seat, Rick Howard (far left) raises his hand while Donna Boldt thrusts her arms to the sky and Howard’s daughter (far right) cheers, too.
Nick Pachota hugs Rick Howard while Rick’s wife, Laurie, cheers them on after they both won their respective contests Tuesday night.
GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY RONALD DUPONT JR.
Rick Howard speaks to a crowd of fans Tuesday night after the city election results were announced while his wife, Laurie, and his daughter, Sammi, look on.
VENICE — City voters elected Nick Pachota as mayor and Rick Howard to fill Seat 5 on Tuesday, returning the City Council to full strength for the first time since June.
Venice’s governing body had been one member short for months following former Council Member Joe Neunder’s resignation to run for County Commission Seat 4, which he won.
Pachota, who has been serving as vice mayor, replaces Ron Feinsod, who chose not to run for a second term. Both of them had originally been elected in 2019.
Pachota beat three-time candidate Frankie Abbruzzino 58.10% to 41.90%.
“It’s amazing to be the youngest mayor ever elected in Venice,” said Pachota, who grew up here.
But that was only the second best thing that happened to him this week, he said. The best thing, he said. was the birth of his first grandchild on Monday.
Because there were no election happenings, he said he got to go and hold the baby.
He said his first three years on the Council had been marked by animosity among some of the members, but he hopes that’s behind them now, so they can get to work on making the city better.
Howard, a first-time candidate, bested fellow political newcomer Ron Smith 50.92% to 49.08%.
“This is the most amazing part of my life,” Howard said as the crowd at Sharky’s cheered.
Smith said he was overwhelmed “that many people supported my effort to limit building heights downtown.”
“I’m proud of the turnout and the votes I got,” he said, adding his congratulations to his “’opponent,’ Pat Neal, on his victory.”
Neal, a developer, reportedly asked Smith to drop out of the race and contributed a large sum to an advertising campaign opposing Smith’s candidacy.
Smith said he wouldn’t rule out running for a Council seat again next year, but wasn’t thinking about that now.
The current Council members will assemble for their last meeting together at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, to certify the results of the election.
Pachota and Howard will then be sworn in.
So will current Council Member Rachel Frank, who was unopposed in a run for Seat 6, which Neunder had held. She had been appointed to fill Seat 2 until the election, replacing Brian Kelly, who resigned in December.
Dick Longo, who was also unopposed, will complete the final year of Kelly’s term after being sworn in.
