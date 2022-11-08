The Punta Gorda City Hall at 326 W. Marion Ave. Currently, city hall and the City Council Chambers are being renovated. The City Council meetings are being held in the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda voters rejected two city charter amendments that would have extended the terms of City Council members and given them a hefty raise.
And Charlotte County voters demanded to have a say if a casino decides to attempt to locate in the county.
In Punta Gorda, Charter Amendment One would have increased the terms of council members from two years to four years, as well as moved the date of city elections to coincide with county, state and national elections in even-numbered years. It failed with about 46% of the vote.
Charter Amendment Two would have adjusted council member salaries to 30% of county commissioner salaries, and 35% for the mayor. This would have amounted to a nearly 50% pay increase. About 59% of voters said no.
However, voters were more favorable to the other two amendments on the ballot for the city.
Charter Amendment Three requires city elections to be locally certified in the same manner as county, state and national elections. Also, city-only elections must be certified by a canvassing board consisting of the mayor, the city clerk and the elections supervisor. It passed by about 72%.
Voters also overwhelmingly approved a fourth charter amendment to fix "misleading, obsolete, and internally conflicting language."
Also on the ballot was a referendum to allow the city to grant tax incentives to bring new and expanding businesses that would increase tax revenue and bring jobs to the city. This passed by about 53%.
Three Charlotte County charter amendments approved
Voters approved all three Charlotte County charter amendments on the ballot.
Amendment 1 provides for the Charlotte County Commission to review all operations, services and programs in the county as part of the budget process. It passed with 83%
Amendment 2 aligns the county attorney and director of economic development’s jobs with those of the county administrator. Among other things, it requires whoever serves in those jobs to live in the county and gives commissioners more control over their employment. It passed with 80%
Amendment 3 says if anyone wants to allow casino gambling at their business in Charlotte County, they must put it on a ballot and let all residents of the county vote on it. It passed with 68%
