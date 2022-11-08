Punta Gorda City Hall

The Punta Gorda City Hall at 326 W. Marion Ave. Currently, city hall and the City Council Chambers are being renovated. The City Council meetings are being held in the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.

SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA - Punta Gorda voters rejected two city charter amendments that would have extended the terms of City Council members and given them a hefty raise.

And Charlotte County voters demanded to have a say if a casino decides to attempt to locate in the county. 


