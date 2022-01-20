PUNTA GORDA - A flight attendant who won't wear a mask is running against incumbent Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance for a seat on the board.
David Kalin, a former town commissioner from Pennsylvania, said he will be more available and responsive to the public than Constance.
"I understand he's a very busy man," Kalin said of Constance, a surgeon.
Kalin said Constance should step aside. Kalin said he'd resign from his job with Allegiant Airlines "and focus on the constituents."
Kalin took a job with Allegiant when he arrived in Charlotte County in 2015. But when airlines began mandating masks, he stopped working in-flight and now works from home. Most of his income now is from bee-keeping and leasing land in his Ranchettes neighborhood, he said.
"I will be the people's voice," he said. "We've got to go back to these Constitutional beliefs, that the people run the government, and we don't work for the government."
He vowed to take no campaign contributions from big business. Both Kalin and Constance are Republican.
Kalin has been vocal at commission and code enforcement meetings, opposing mask mandates and advocating for the Ranchettes, a subdivision near Punta Gorda Airport. The county's failure to repair dirt roads shows that Constance and other commissioners are not interested in hands-on work with residents, Kalin said.
Kalin said Constance's actions do not reflect the true values of Republicans, and even Democrats, which is working directly with voters. Asked for an example of Republican value, he cited the county's sale of the waterfront land across from the future Sunseeker resort for a profitable price.
Constance was the only commission to vote against that sale - Constance objected to the low price.
Soaring taxes motivated Kalin to leave Pennsylvania. Before leaving his town commission, he said he negotiated a deal in which a municipal union moved out of a guaranteed pension and into a lower-cost retirement savings account.
He said he believes a future bust cycle in the economy will probably take care of overdevelopment. And current regulations, he said, will prevent Charlotte County from becoming as dense as Lee or Sarasota counties.
He said he would like to see more land preservation and more effort to develop empty business corridors, such as U.S. 17.
He also opposes the county's current system of municipal service benefit units, where neighborhoods pay for roads and other infrastructure outside of the property tax system.
