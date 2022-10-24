SARASOTA — With mail-in ballots already being returned and early voting underway, Sarasota County residents will be weighing in on four referendum measures, while some will be choosing two new county commissioners.
Of huge importance to commissioners and county administration are two questions regarding the county’s 1 cent infrastructure surtax.
With the current tax due to expire Dec. 31. 2024, commissioners decided to place a renewal of the tax for 30 years on the ballot this year, giving them a second chance to seek passage then if it fails this year.
With proceeds being shared with Sarasota County Schools, three cities and a town, by law, the tax can only be used for capital projects like the construction or widening of roads, or building libraries or other public buildings. It cannot be used to pay for operational costs.
A companion measure asks voters to give county commissioners permission to take advantage of any favorable interest rates to issue bonds to move projects along faster.
The other two referendum measures facing county voters would make major changes to the county charter on the way residents can propose changes.
Advocated by the Charter Review Board, commissioners placed the items on the ballot, claiming they were only acting in a ministerial capacity.
The first measure requires that a petition proposing a change to the charter must be signed by 10% of the registered voters in each commission district.
Currently, only signatures of 10% of the registered voters countywide are required.
The proposed amendment also adds requirements regarding the form of the petition, a legal sufficiency review, a fiscal impact statement and a personal appearance before the CRB to present the petition.
The second charter referendum would provide that any proposed charter amendments are not in conflict with the Florida Constitution, general law, or the county charter.
Critics claim the measures are a response to residents adopting the single-member district method of electing Board of County Commissioners in 2018, a change that commissioners tried to undo through a referendum in March 2020.
County voters overwhelmingly reaffirmed the change.
With single-member districts in place, voters in commission Districts 2 and 4 will be deciding on their representatives to the board.
In District 4, Republican Joe Neunder takes on Democrat Daniel Kuether in the race to replace Commissioner Alan Maio, who is term limited from seeking a third term.
In the District 2, voters will be choosing between Republican Mark Smith and Democrat Fredd Atkins to replace Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who opted not to seek a second term in office.
Residents in Districts 1, 3 and 5 will not vote in the county commission races this year.
