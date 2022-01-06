HARBOUR HEIGHTS - Cara Reynolds said she is seeking re-election to the Charlotte County Public Schools Board because she brings "a unique perspective."
Reynolds represents District 1, which encompasses northeast Charlotte County, including Prairie Creek, Deep Creek, Harbour Heights, Babcock Ranch and parts of Charlotte Harbor.
A former educator with a master's of education degree in curriculum and instruction, she owns a business - WrightWay Emergency Water Removal - and has three sons who attend district public schools.
"I bring a unique perspective to our current School Board; I have a deep understanding of how children learn, the needs of our staff, parents, and students, and the importance of communication and transparency with our community," she said.
Reynolds said she is "committed to working for another four years to ensure our schools are giving our children a path to a successful future."
She said if re-elected, she will continue to support: "advancement of our career and technical programs, additional advanced placement coursework opportunities for our students, initiatives to meet the individualized education needs of our students, and teacher and staff pay."
Reynolds said she would engage parents and community members to be "proactive partners in the education of our students."
Reynolds said she considers the greatest accomplishments she's seen as a board member is the school district's graduation rate.
"Since I took office, CCPS has achieved the highest graduation rates in our history (91% in 2021), and we have also moved up in state ranking to 13 of 67," she said. "This is the accomplishment of every single person who works for the district as well as our parents and students who have persevered through incredibly challenging times."
Reynolds maintains an active Facebook page.
"I am also responsive to parents and community members through taking the time to read and answer every email that I receive and by making myself available by phone for more in-depth conversations," she said.
Reynolds said her "fun accomplishment" was convincing the other School Board members and Superintendent Steve Dionisio to build the first CCPS float for the 2021 Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
"We didn't win a prize, but we proudly represented CCPS," she said.
Reynolds is being challenged by Kathleen Futch and Lawrence Benjamin.
