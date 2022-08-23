SARASOTA — Democrat Fredd “Glossie” Atkins and Republican Mark Smith won their respective primary races Tuesday to face off in the November general election for the District 2 seat on the Sarasota County Commission.
With all 31 precincts reporting according to unofficial results from the supervisor of elections, Atkins edged fellow Democrat Hagen Brody by 110 votes, garnering 3,720 votes or 35% to Brody’s 3,610 votes or 34% of the 10,577 total votes cast.
Democrat Mike Consentino played spoiler in the race, placing a close third with 3,227 votes or 31% of the total votes cast.
Brody is a current city of Sarasota commissioner; Consentino, a Siesta Key activist best known for leading the Save Beach Road campaign; and Atkins, a former mayor of Sarasota and respected member of the Newtown community.
In the Republican race for the District 2 nomination, Smith steamrolled his opponent, Lourdes Ramirez.
Smith captured 4,770 votes or 58% to Ramirez’ 3,491 votes or 42% of the 8,261 total votes cast according to the unofficial results from all 31 precincts.
Ramirez is a local activist who ran for the county commission in 2018, losing to Alan Maio. Smith, an architect, and chair-elect of the Siesta Key Chamber, has appeared before the commission many times over the years.
All five candidates in the two primary races were seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler who chose not to seek a second term on the commission.
Ziegler gave no reason for his decision to forgo another term.
District 2 includes Longboat Key, that portion of Siesta Key north of Stickney Point Road and the northwest portion of the city of Sarasota west of McIntosh Road and the Newtown area.
With single-member districts now in place in the county, only registered Republican voters residing in District 2 could vote in Tuesday’s primary election.
