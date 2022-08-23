SARASOTA — Democrat Fredd “Glossie” Atkins and Republican Mark Smith won their respective primary races Tuesday to face off in the November general election for the District 2 seat on the Sarasota County Commission.

With all 31 precincts reporting according to unofficial results from the supervisor of elections, Atkins edged fellow Democrat Hagen Brody by 110 votes, garnering 3,720 votes or 35% to Brody’s 3,610 votes or 34% of the 10,577 total votes cast.


