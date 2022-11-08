SARASOTA — Sarasota County leaders won’t need a second bite of the apple at all.
With 98 of the 99 precincts reporting, county voters overwhelmingly approved an extension of the county’s penny surtax for another 30 years Tuesday.
According to unofficial results from the supervisor of elections office, 154,918 (77.88%) votes were cast in favor of the extension with 44,004 (22.12%) votes opposed. The count included all early votes and the vast majority of vote by mail ballots.
The current tax is due to expire Dec. 31. 2024, so commissioners decided to place a renewal of the tax on the ballot this year giving them a second chance to seek passage later if it failed.
With proceeds being shared with the Sarasota County Schools Board and four cities, by law, the tax can only be used for capital projects like the construction or widening of roads, or building libraries or other public buildings. It cannot be used to pay for operational costs.
A companion measure that would allow county commissioners to take advantage of favorable interest rates to borrow money to move projects along faster also sailed to passage.
The unofficial results showed 132,730 (69.15%) votes cast in favor of the measure and 59,223 (30.85%) votes opposed.
CHARTER AMENDMENTS
For the two measures to amend the county’s charter, results were mixed.
The first amendment, one critics claimed was aimed at stifling citizen input in how county government was run, narrowly failed, while a companion measure passed.
That first measure would have required that a petition proposing a change to the charter be signed by 10% of the registered voters in each commission district instead of the 10% countywide as currently required.
According to the unofficial results, 94,751 (51.32%) residents voted no while 89,869 (48.68%) voters favored passage.
The second charter referendum provided that any proposed charter amendments are not in conflict with the Florida Constitution, general law, or the county charter. That measure passed with 119,178 (64.02%) votes in favor and 66,989 (35.98%) opposed.
COUNTY COMMISSION SEATS
In the races for the two open seats on the County Commission, Republicans remained in total control of the board.
With all 31 precincts in District 2 reporting, Republican Mark Smith edged his Democratic challenger Fredd Atkins by 18,966 (50.72%) votes to 18,425 (49.28%) votes according to the unofficial totals.
Likewise, in District 4, Republican Joe Neunder garnered 27,794 (59.50%) votes to Democrat Daniel Kuether’s 18,915 (40.50%) votes according to the unofficial totals from all 25 precincts.
Neunder was a Venice City Council member and lives in Venice, maintaining a business in Sarasota.
Due to the single-member districts provision in the county charter, only residents of those commission districts could vote in those two races.
VOTER TURNOUT
The unofficial Sarasota County voter turnout for this election was just under 62%, with 219,108 voting out of 353,493 registered voters. Of the votes cast, the majority, 94,666 (43.2%) were vote by mail ballots, 55,167 (25.2%) were early votes and 69,275 (31.3%) were cast on Election Day.
