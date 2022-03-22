NORTH PORT — David Pankiw is seeking North Port’s District 5 City Commission seat now held by Jill Luke. Her term expires in November.
Pankiw, of Wellen Park, is former chair of the North Port’s Beautification Committee. He serves on the city’s Economic Development Advisory board. Pankiw is chief compliance officer with a Florida investment and planning advisory firm. He is also a co-founder of North Port Forward, a nonprofit.
Pankiw — his name rhymes with “thank-you” — is one of two Wellen Park residents running for North Port City Commission. He lives in IslandWalk. His opponent, Phil Stokes, lives in Gran Paradiso.
Both men oppose the de-annexation movement. A group in the Gran Paradiso neighborhood, the West Villagers for Responsible Government, is in a civil dispute to withdraw Wellen Park from North Port, place 9,000 or so people and 4,500 homes in unincorporated Sarasota County. The de-annexation or “divorce” idea rests before a state appeals court in Lakeland.
Commission goals: “As a small business owner and a president-elect of (Venice-Nokomis) Rotary, I’m involved in the local business community. I know what’s going on locally and regionally. When elected, my commission goals are to continue on the path that I’ve been seeing in the city. It seems like the city is getting back on track as far as economic development.”
On de-annexation: “Residents really have to do their due diligence when considering what de-annexation will do to police and fire response times from the county versus the city.
“Is the county equipped to handle the massive growth from Wellen Park? Will the county have inspectors, engineers, code enforcement workers, detectives, crime-scene techs, EMTs, a planning staff, firefighters, garbage collectors etc. dedicated to Wellen Park … or will the county have to hire new workers and train them?
“All of that takes time and money … these are all facts that residents must consider and investigate from real sources and not just something they read from the internet or from their neighbor.”
On a legacy: “In the overall operations of the city, I will work to make it better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.