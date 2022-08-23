SARASOTA — A quartet of Sarasota County residents sought to inject new blood into the county’s Hospital Board.
However, only two of them will sit on the board.
Bridgette Fiorucci, Joseph Chirillo, Patricia Maraia and Victor Rohe as a group ran on a concept of “The Health Freedom Slate.”
They faced off against incumbents and other rivals in four of the five contested seats.
And they split on the night, with wins, losses and obvious losses.
“I’m so excited that Patti (Patricia Maraia) also got in,” Bridgette Fiorucci said after learning of her win. “I think we’re going to make some great changes at the hospital.”
They want more transparency and have heard stories in the community of “nightmares” at the hospital. She was also concerned when one of the incumbent members did not know what “informed consent” was at a candidate gathering.
“SMH used to be an amazing hospital, and they want that back,” Fiorucci said. “As do I. This tells you, the people have spoken. They want change.”
She said she is “beyond excited to go and meet everybody else on the board ... to work together to make this a better place.”
Incumbent Gregory Carter remained, but board members Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr., Jim Meister and Darryl Henry all lost.
“I’m disappointed. But hey, the voters have spoken,” DeVirgilio said.
He said there were three people running for one seat — and he thinks he and Thomas Dart split the vote.
But he only had good thoughts for those now on the board.
“I wish them all the best. I know the amount of work they have ahead of them,” DeVirgilio said. “I had a good run of 10 years and I hope I helped make the hospital better during the time.”
Jim Meister, who lost to Brad Baker after more than seven years on the board, said he felt Baker was a good man and held no ill feelings.
“The only thing I can attribute it to is my name was not first,” Meister said. “I am in a state of shock ... they’re going to clean house.”
Joseph Cirillo, who lost to Gregory A. Carter but led the effort to remake the board, was thrilled with the wins.
“It looks like I got stomped fairly good, or at least decisively,” said Cirillo, a doctor.
He took solace in having two of his cohorts on the board, suggesting they will work to make needed changes and he will be there for them, if they need him.
“I’ve offered to the people I know my service as a consultant,” he said, noting he’d be “happy to do the research.”
He believes the Hospital Board often listens to the board’s chief medical officer — who in turn listens to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital chief executive officer.
“If there’s not a lot of medical representing on the board, they don’t know the questions to ask,” Cirillo said.
He’ll see how the Hospital Board operates the next two years before deciding whether to run for the at-large seat in 2024.
“I don’t need to sit in a seat to serve. I don’t want to have a title to help. I’m OK with that.”
