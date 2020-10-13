ARCADIA — Four local races will be on the general election ballot for DeSoto County residents Nov. 3, with a fifth race for those who live within the city.
County sheriff, superintendent of schools, county tax collector and supervisor of elections, along with two seats on the Arcadia City Council, are all up for grabs.
DeSoto County Sheriff
Candidates for sheriff include Democratic incumbent James F. Potter and Republican challenger William J. Delaney.
Potter has served as sheriff for four years and began his career in law enforcement in the early 1980s and retired as a captain from the Florida Highway Patrol in 2014.
If re-elected, Potter plans to continue to encourage a culture of leadership within the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office with the community's safety front and center of his agenda.
Delaney worked as a state trooper for 35 years with the Florida Highway Patrol with many of those years serving in and around DeSoto County.
If elected, Delaney plans to review the organization from top to bottom and refocus the tax dollars paid by the community to maximize the return on their investment.
DeSoto County Superintendent of Schools
Candidates for superintendent of schools include Democratic incumbent Adrian H. Cline and Republican challenger Bobby Bennett.
Cline was elected in 2016 but previously served as superintendent from 1988 to 2012, as well as a high school assistant principal and teacher in DeSoto dating back to 1974.
If re-elected, Cline plans to continue to build an atmosphere of hard work commitment and teamwork using his experience and knowledge.
Bennett has 31 years of educational experience as a classroom teacher, coach and school administrator that includes 24 years of experience in school leadership and 15 years in school-level budgeting.
If elected, Bennett plans to establish an environment that will allow students, teachers, administrators and support personnel to set high expectations as well as equip them to attain and exceed their goals.
DeSoto County Tax Collector
For county tax collector, Republican candidate Debra L. Burtscher will run against Democratic candidate Esmeralda Manriquez. Current tax collector Kathryn J. Hill has opted not to run for a new term.
Burtscher has worked for the DeSoto County Tax Collector's Office since 1990, beginning as title clerk, transitioning to the Department of Motor Vehicles supervisor in 1997 and becoming a certified Florida collector assistant in 2008.
If elected, Burtscher plans to bring her 30 years of experience and commitment to DeSoto to the position.
Manriquez has spent the past nine years also working for Hill and was able to expand her knowledge and gain an understanding by working in all the departments of the tax collector's office.
If elected, Manriquez plans to operate with the highest levels of integrity and customer service to which the people of DeSoto County are accustomed.
DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections
Candidates for supervisor of elections include Democratic incumbent Mark F. Negley and Republican challenger Brian T. Burns.
Negley was elected as the county's supervisor of elections in 2000 and has served in that role since.
If re-elected, Negley plans to maintain the community's trust and integrity of the voting system while continuing to move forward with the implementation of newer voting technology.
Burns has been investing time into the DeSoto community for more than 40 years, working with programs like the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce Leadership DeSoto, the DeSoto County Education Foundation Project Graduation, and the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.
If elected, Burns plans to protect and promote residents' right to vote, keep voter rolls up to date, accurate and expanded to include more young people.
Arcadia City Council
There are two seats available for the nonpartisan City Council race. Candidates include incumbent Robert W. Heine, Jr., along with James (Mike) Hall and Ronald Collins.
Current City Council Member Jaccarie Simons has opted not to run for a new term.
Being that there are two seats open, the candidate with the most votes will get one seat and the candidate with the second-most votes will get the other.
Heine has been an Arcadia resident for 53 years, working as a teacher with the DeSoto County School District and with the Florida Department of Corrections.
Heine has also served on the DeSoto County School Board from 1992 to 2004 and currently serves on the DeSoto Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.
Hall has lived in Arcadia since 1957 and has worked in the area as a certified building contractor for around 25 years.
Hall also served as a state-certified building inspector for over nine years in DeSoto County.
More information on Collins was not available and the candidate could not be reached by phone or email.
