NORTH PORT — Phil Stokes will succeed Jill Luke as city commissioner for North Port’s District 5.
By 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes was the winner in a narrow victory over opponent Victor Dobrin with 458 votes separating the two men.
The results were unofficial as of Tuesday night.
The election count showed Stokes at roughly 13,792 (50.84%) votes against Dobrin’s 13,334 (49.16%). It was among the closest races of the evening.
“It was closer than I think a lot of people thought it was going to be,” Stokes said.
The de-annexation effort for West Villages/Wellen Park — where both men reside — has been the dominant topic of the campaign. That led to a lot of people stomping for Dobrin, Stokes believed.
But he wants to get beyond that.
“I’m really not a politician...I’m a public servant. I’m truly looking forward to getting to work and rebuilding the city after the hurricane,” he said.
Infrastructure and changing the atmosphere of North Port from being a bedroom community where people leave for work to a place where people live, work and play are among his goals, he said.
“While all this conversation has gone on for years, I think it’s the right time for the right group of people to go to work.”
Dobrin was unavailabe for comment Tuesday evening.
The two men spoke at length at home they would approach the issue of de-annexation at a candidates’ forum in July, hosted by AMVETS Post 312.
Dobrin was a founding member of West Villagers for Responsible Government, the group leading the charge on de-annexation.
At the forum, he said that he was in favor of a referendum among West Villages residents to determine if the area should leave the city and become part of incorporated Sarasota County.
Stokes, on the other hand, made his opposition to de-annexation a major plank of his platform. He cited the city’s partnership with private businesses to develop areas like Wellen Park and Warm Mineral Springs park as how the area could continue to grow as part of North Port.
Stokes previously served on the board of Wellen Park’s Gran Paradiso Property Owners Association; in June, he overcame a recall effort before resigning his position a day later. He described the situation at the time as “character assassination.”
Current North Port Mayor Pete Emrich was also up for re-election this year, and won is seat on the commission unopposed.
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
Meanwhile, John Maisel handily won the election for a seat on the West Villages Improvement District board against opponent Kevin Shaughnessy, with a vote count of roughly 3,652 to 1,423.
Maisel, another leading member of the West Villages for Responsible Government, recently implored the City Commission to allow a referendum on de-annexation after a court ruled that they had improperly denied the initial petition for de-annexation.
Shaughnessy, another West Villages resident, spoke at that same meeting against de-annexation.
PRICE BOULEVARD MONEY APPROVED
North Port voters also made their choices on two city-wide referendums on Tuesday, rejecting one and approving another.
North Port citizens voted to finance a road widening project on Price Boulevard, with the City of North Port issuing bonds to raise the funds. The bonds will be payable from a 1-cent sales tax in a total aggregate principal amount “not to exceed $80 million,” with bonds set to mature by the end of 2039.
The vote in favor of issuing bonds succeeded by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, with 19,260 votes in approval and 10,057 against. (Sarasota County voters approved the sales tax extension by a wide margin Tuesday.)
By contrast, North Port voters rejected a proposal to amend the City Charter.
The proposed change would have allowed the city manager to sign all contracts and allowed the City Commission to authorize the city manager to enter into “certain contracts without prior Commission approval.”
The current charter requires the mayor to sign intergovernmental contracts, while the manager signs all others; in both cases, signing can only happen after the City Commission gives their approval.
The proposal was defeated by a vote of 17,663 against to 10,994 for.
