SARASOTA — The former chief of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department is running for Sarasota County Schools Board, launching a page for his campaign last week.
Tim Enos is seeking the seat of District 5 against incumbent Jane Goodwin.
Enos retired in January after 32 years of law enforcement in Sarasota County — more than 20 years were spent working with youth.
“I still want to be able to serve the citizens of Sarasota County,” Enos said. “I feel I can contribute a different aspect to the board.”
He was a DARE officer and in charge of Sarasota County Sheriff’s Youth Services, working in middle and high schools for more than 15 years, he said. Enos helped start a junior law academy for middle schools students. He assisted in writing the first bully policy for Sarasota County Schools. He is the executive director of the Florida Association of School Resource Officers and has been on its board since 2001.
He has been president of a Little League in Sarasota and coached high school baseball as well.
“It’s pretty much my calling to work with kids,” he said.
Enos calls himself a “rule follower” who believes a more diversified board could bring changes in policy and craft different ideas.
“I know I can do a great job for the kids and bring a different perspective,” he said. “We need to protect our most precious resource — our children — that should be the focus of the board.”
Enos graduated from Riverview High School. He coached baseball at Riverview and Cardinal Mooney High. Two of his children graduated from Sarasota County Schools; one is in high school.
Enos said the mental health of students is an important aspect right now.
“There are specific policies in regard to school safety, and as they come up for discussion, I would be a part of the review process/best practices with school policing,” he said. “My entire career has been focused on keeping kids safe and mentoring them and building relationships.”
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman praised Enos on his social media page recently.
“I fully support your campaign for school board and know you will continue your life’s work of helping children in our public school system,” Hoffman wrote. “You have my full support and endorsement.”
