VENICE — City voters approved 13 of the 15 proposed charter amendments Tuesday, including one that gives the mayor and Council members a big raise.
Twelve of the ballot questions passed by a comfortable margin, while Question 6, which increases Council salaries from $10,200 (Council) and $12,000 (mayor) per year to $18,587 and $19,787 per year, respectively, squeaked by, 50.41% to 49.59%.
The amount for Council members represents 20% of a county commissioner’s salary; the mayor gets an additional $1,200 a year.
County Commission salaries are determined by a state formula, so Council salaries will be as well. Future raises will be automatic instead of requiring a charter amendment and a referendum, requirements that have made increases infrequent.
Two proposals were soundly rejected.
Question 9, which provided that someone filling a Council vacancy would complete the unexpired term rather than just holding the seat until a special or general election, garnered only 42.6% approval.
That scenario played out in this election, with Dick Longo running unopposed to complete the final year of Brian Kelly’s term in Seat 2. Kelly, elected in 2020, resigned in December after he moved out of the city.
Rachel Frank was appointed to the seat by the Council but rather than run to complete it, decided to try for a full three-year term in Seat 6, replacing Joe Neunder, who resigned in June to run for the County Commission.
Voters also turned down Question 13, which would have done away with the requirement of bonding some city positions that haven’t been bonded recently. It got only 44.29% support.
Other amendments that were improved include the appointment of board members by all of the Council; requiring the person chairing a Council meeting be physically present if an in-person quorum is required; eliminating the possibility of someone serving for six straight terms; making a violation of standards of conduct could be grounds for removal from office, rather than removal being mandatory; and giving the Council 60 days instead of 30 to fill a vacancy, while doing away with the requirement of a special election.
