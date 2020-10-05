An incumbent, a retired cop and a YouTuber are running for Charlotte County Sheriff.
Sheriff Bill Prummell has served as sheriff for the past eight years, and has been with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years.
During his time in office, both the crime rate and the jail population have decreased.
“I do believe very much in the broken windows theory of crime — if you ignore the small stuff, eventually it’s going to grow into something bigger,” Prummell said.
Prummell was elected in 2012. Between 2017 and 2018, the rate of index crime decreased by 11%, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Prummell attributes this partly to the Sheriff’s Drug Recovery Initiative, which he started in 2017. It’s an open-door program that aims to help people overcome addiction rather than arresting addicts who need treatment.
Anyone can walk up to a deputy on the streets, call CCSO to their location, or walk into one of the district offices to hand over their drugs and receive free help from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
Dale Ritchhart, a retired law enforcement officer with 28 years of experience, is running for sheriff as a no-party candidate.
“I’m counting on the Dem vote, I’m counting on the Independent vote, I hope, and I’m counting on the anti-Prummell vote,” he said.
Ritchhart retired from CCSO in 2010 after a lengthy career and ran for sheriff in 2016 as a Republican, losing to Prummell in the Republican primary.
Ritchhart wants to add deputies to the Traffic Unit, as well as Road Patrol, which he describes as the “backbone of the agency.”
The third candidate, Andrew Sheets, is a write-in candidate. His name will not appear on the ballot.
Sheets runs the Charlotte County Copwatch YouTube and Facebook accounts, which criticize local law enforcement, sometimes aggressively and profanely.
“I know we need police,” Sheets said. “We just don’t need an unconstitutional ... military police state.”
His campaign focuses on ending the “war on drugs,” firing and arresting “bad cops,” and ending “policing for profit.”
Sheets’ social media postings are usually accompanied by a photo of Prummell with a Hitler mustache drawn on and the caption “tyranny.”
“My saying is ‘anybody but Bill,’” Sheets said. “Is Dale perfect? No. Is he not as nuts as Bill? Absolutely.”
Budget
CCSO’s current budget under Prummell is $79,435,755.
By percentage, this year’s budget is a significantly smaller increase than in prior years. Last year, the sheriff asked for an 8% budget increase, while the year before he asked for a 7.2% increase.
The breakdown includes $52,124,313 for law enforcement, $3,620,842 for the courts, and $23,690,600 for the correctional system.
Personnel expenses, including salary and benefits, make up $65,934,131 of the budget. Sheriff Prummell’s salary will be $145,794, a 1% increase from last year.
Both Ritchhart and Sheets say that they would look for ways to rearrange and cut the budget.
“If you can trim the fat in the budget, taxpayers are going to love that,” Ritchhart said. “I see the budget changing, and I’m trying to reallocate manpower instead of raising the budget … instead of raising taxes.”
Sheets contends that CCSO could cut personnel if it stopped “policing for profit.”
Prummell’s defense of his growing budget is that his agency wasn’t equal to its pre-recession budget until 2017, so it has only increased from that in the past three years.
“We fixed our salaries and we got ourselves where we’re competitive,” Prummell said. “Back in the 90s, we were a training ground. People came here, they got some experience, and then they immediately left. Well, we were starting to see that again, so I needed to get my salaries up to where I was competitive with the agencies surrounding me.”
Marsy’s Law
Marsy’s Law, a frequent topic in this race, is a constitutional amendment that protects victims and can keep their names from becoming public record.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, under Prummell, has interpreted Marsy’s law to include officers who are involved in a gunfight, or who have been threatened, and kill someone in self-defense.
Bradley Rundle, a 61-year-old Englewood man, was killed in 2019 by deputies who responded to a family disturbance, after Rundle began firing at them.
More recently, Sean Constance, 37, of Sarasota, was shot and killed by a deputy in training in February after he got out of a car during a traffic stop and immediately pulled out a gun, reportedly firing at the deputy and his trainer.
The names of the deputies have not been released.
“I don’t necessarily have an issue with releasing the names of my deputies who are involved, but Marsy’s Law doesn’t carve them out right now,” Prummell said. “So if down the road, they rule that law enforcement is not protected by Marsy’s Law, I can release the names. But if I release the names and then down the road, they turn around and say, ‘Yeah, they are covered,’ I can’t pull that back.”
The other two candidates disagree.
“(Prummell is) claiming that they are victims, which in my opinion, is insane — that is incredibly insane,” Sheets said. “It’s just to cover who might be a bad cop.”
Ritchhart said: “It was not meant to keep the officers’ names out of the paper.”
Black Lives Matter
In June, Prummell was criticized for participating in a local Black Lives Matter march, but he said he stands by his decision.
“I’m not going to cower away in my office while they’re out protesting,” he said. “I’m going to show that I’m there, I’m listening, and I’ll take action on what needs to be taken action on.”
Ritchhart, on the other hand, disagrees with Prummell’s involvement.
“I have people of color in my family — I live Black Lives Matter every day,” Ritchhart said. “But Prummell could have stayed on the outside of that… You have to stay neutral as a sheriff and you have to represent everybody, not just one political group.”
Sheets said he supports the BLM movement, but contends that it should be “all lives matter.”
Both Prummell and Sheets say that they plan on running for sheriff again in 2024.
“I feel like I still have a lot of life left in me,” Prummell said.
The election is Nov. 3.
