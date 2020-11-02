The majority of voters have already cast their ballots.
Only about one-third of registered voters in Sarasota and Charlotte counties have the opportunity to cast their votes during Tuesday's general election.
And while local elections offices aren't likely to see 100%, they are expecting to see a lot of voters cast their ballots the old-fashioned way — at the polls on Election Day.
“If you are one of the thousands of voters who have not yet voted, and plan to cast your ballot on Election Day, please don’t wait until the last minute to find out the location of your election day polling place," Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner cautioned.
How do I find my polling place?
A voter can confirm their polling location by clicking the "Precinct Finder" on the Supervisor of Elections website, SarasotaVotes.com.
If you are registered to vote in Charlotte County, you can find your polling place at www.charlottevotes.com.
If you are a registered voter in DeSoto County, you can find your polling place at www.votedesoto.com.
What is the turnout so far?
In Charlotte County, there are 152,160 eligible registered voters, and about 100,603 had cast votes between early voting and mail-in ballots, which means a 66.1% turnout.
In Sarasota County, there are currently 340,092 registered voters. There have been 225,189 votes cast, for a turnout of 66.2%.
How does the turnout compare to the turn out in the 2016 election?
There are a lot more registered voters for this election cycle than in years past.
During the 2016 presidential election, there were 128,323 registered voters in Charlotte County. A total of 98,173 votes were cast, to account for a 76.5% overall turnout. Of those, 60,218 votes were for Donald Trump and 33,445 for Hillary Clinton. All other candidates got 2% or less of the overall vote.
In 2016 in Sarasota County, there were a total of 231,353 total votes cast, 124,438 of which went to Donald Trump, and 97,870 of which went to Hilary Clinton. All other candidates received 2.04% or less of the total vote.
Where can I drop off my vote-by-mail ballot?
In Charlotte County, ballots may be dropped off at the Historic Courthouse in Punta Gorda, 226 Taylor St. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. All other offices are closed. Do not bring your vote-by-mail ballot to a polling location, only the courthouse location in Punta Gorda.
In Sarasota County, ballots may be dropped off at the three election office sites until 7 p.m. on Election Day: the Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota; the R.L. Anderson Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice; and Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
In DeSoto County, mail-in ballots may be dropped off any time until 7 p.m. on Election Day in the secure box outside the County Administration Building, 201 E. Oak St. in Arcadia.
Will there be extra law enforcement present anywhere?
Kaitlyn Perez, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, said deputies will not be present at any specific polling location.
"However, we are working closely with the Supervisor of Election’s Office to ensure a safe and secure local election process takes place," she said.
Spokesperson for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Claudette Bennett said: "We are hopeful that election night will continue on without incident no matter the outcome. Our deputies are prepared for whatever may come their way, but as always, we hope for a safe and calm evening. We have adequate staffing for election night."
Administrative offices in the city of Sarasota will be closed in observance of Election Day. However, spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department Genevieve Judge said the agency will be fully operational and staffed.
"Our agency is prepared for whatever may happen tomorrow," Judge said. "We anticipate that everything will run smoothly in the city of Sarasota. We do not anticipate any incidents but we do have plans in place in case there are any issues."
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.