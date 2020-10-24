The men competing for the one Venice City Council seat up for election this year have at least a few things in common.
Brian Kelly and Bill Willson both grew up in Sarasota County. Kelly was born here, while Willson arrived slightly later in life, when he was 6 months old.
The environment is near and dear to both.
Kelly helped found Hands Along the Water, a nonprofit created during the toxic red tide bloom of 2018 that has conducted educational outreach and staged demonstrations to bring attention to the need to keep the state’s water clean.
Willson started SunCoast Reef Rovers, a dive club that conducts regular underwater cleanups of city waters. He’s also a multi-term president of Venice Area Beautification Inc. and was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the Venetian Waterway park and the Urban Forest.
Both have public service on their resume.
Kelly, who’s a construction manager, was appointed to the city’s Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals in February.
He’s also on the Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership citizen advisory committee and a co-founder of Community Land Trust of Sarasota.
Willson served on the City Council from 2004 to 2007 and has been a member of the Planning Commission since May 2019. He was also a member of the Citizens Advisory Board to the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
He received the Mayor’s Pillar of the Community Award for his civic and community involvement last November.
At this point we’d usually move on to discussing their positions on issues, but Kelly didn’t respond to our attempts to set up an interview with our editorial board.
When we interviewed him for a profile after he announced his candidacy in July, he told us he was motivated to run by sewage spills and growth.
His announcement said he’s for “common sense environmental protections that should have been put in place decades ago, holding developers accountable and protecting public health and well-being.”
But we don’t know what he’d like to see done because we didn’t get to talk to him.
What we also don’t know is whether he’s aware of the constraints on local government in the property-rights-friendly setting that is the Sunshine State.
Willson made a point of telling us, from his perspective as a former Council member and current planning commissioner, that he knows both what he can do and what he can’t. It’s the “can’t” that often surprises someone new to the dais.
Willson lost his bid for re-election in 2007 because he and two colleagues were perceived as too growth-friendly. He said he’s learned from that, and his participation in the creation of the city’s new land-use regulations isn’t that of someone looking to knock down all barriers to growth.
He has a well-deserved reputation as someone who does his homework and who looks at both sides of an issue before making a decision, knowing that each one could make somebody unhappy.
Perhaps voters will have another chance to consider electing Kelly to the Council. We hope he remains active.
But they don’t often get a chance to put someone with Willson’s knowledge and experience on the Council dais.
We recommend Bill Willson for City Council Seat 2.
