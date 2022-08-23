SARASOTA — Bridget Ziegler retained her seat on the Sarasota County School Board for the third time while helping to sweep in two allied candidates along with her. 

The nonpartisan race for the three Sarasota County School Board seats drew large numbers of voters for a primary election — by mail, by early voting and in person Tuesday — with 124,918 ballots counted, according to unofficial results from the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.  


