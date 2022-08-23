Robyn Marinelli, left, and Bridget Ziegler celebrate their victories for Sarasota County School Board during a Primary Election victory party Tuesday at Gecko's in Sarasota. Marinelli, Ziegler and Tim Enos ran on an allied ticket that was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Candidates and supporters celebrate their wins at the Sarasota County Primary Election victory party Tuesday at Gecko's in Sarasota.
Bridget Ziegler celebrates her win at the Sarasota County Primary Election victory party Tuesday night at Gecko's in Sarasota.
SARASOTA — Bridget Ziegler retained her seat on the Sarasota County School Board for the third time while helping to sweep in two allied candidates along with her.
The nonpartisan race for the three Sarasota County School Board seats drew large numbers of voters for a primary election — by mail, by early voting and in person Tuesday — with 124,918 ballots counted, according to unofficial results from the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections.
Ziegler won handily with 67,787 votes (56.35%), topping political newcomer Dawnyelle Singleton who had 52,509 or 43.65%.
"I couldn't be more excited," Ziegler said Tuesday night. "I believe the parents and citizens have spoken. We are pushing for transparency in the school system. A real reset is coming to our system."
While the mail-in vote count showed Singleton with an early evening advantage, people who voted early and who voted on Tuesday swung the numbers to Ziegler in a big way.
Also winning their races were Tim Enos, a former Sarasota County deputy and former chief of the Sarasota County School District's police force, and Robyn A. Marinelli, a former Sarasota County teacher and administrator. Both are newcomers to the political arena.
The win likely signals a different direction for Sarasota County Schools policies ahead.
Ziegler was often at odds with the outgoing board members Shirley Brown and Jane Goodwin, and current board vice chair Tom Edwards. Ziegler was often on the losing end of 3-2 votes with board member Karen Rose often voting with her over the past two years.
The board often clashed on issues like mask policies, the amount of time people can speak at board meetings and what they could talk about, and about classroom subjects and what books can be included.
Ziegler founded and later left the local Moms for Liberty group, whose members often speak about school policies at board meetings, saying the district should not be teaching critical race theory and other controversial issues.
While the three-member majority of the board found themselves at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis on some of these issues, Ziegler supported the governor's position.
DeSantis endorsed Ziegler, Enos and Marinelli and rallied for them in Sarasota last weekend.
