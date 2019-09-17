Emanne

Emanne Beasha sings on the big screen at Beef 'O' Brady's in North Port Tuesday night, as one of her trademark unicorns looks on. The sports bar hosted a viewing party for North Port's favorite 'America's Got Talent' contestant.

Emanne Beasha's local fans gathered Tuesday night to watch her final performance on America's Got Talent. She was one of 10 final contestants competing for the title of NBC's “America’s Got Talent” champion.

Emanne, 10, who lives part time in North Port, was nearly eliminated last week, but she was saved at the last minute by three judge votes.

