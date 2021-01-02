The pandemic has caused many ministries to “re-think” how to serve. The Women of the at Emmanuel Lutheran Church are like the Energizer Bunny — they just keep on ... quilting, sewing, gathering and knitting.
Women from Emmanuel along with 10 women from Village on the Isle have been very busy sewing baby gowns, shirts, and receiving blankets during the COVID-19 pandemic. One woman does all the cutting out, six women sew the items together, two women do the finishing hand stitching, and one serves as the link between the VOTI women and Emmanuel Lutheran Church. In July of 2020 the women completed 62 items and another 53 items were completed in October. In addition, there are nearly 30 items in various stages of completion for the next shipment this past December.
Once the items are completed, Deborah Circle of Emmanuel Lutheran Church will use these gowns, shirts, and blankets to construct 50 layette kits in January, to which they will add purchased items such as socks, sweaters, soap, towels, knit caps, diapers and diaper pins. The layette kits will be sent to Lutheran Disaster Relief, where they will be sent to disaster areas and refugee camps all over the world, as well as to disaster areas in the United States.
The seamstresses want to thank the following for fabric donations: The Elephant Trunk, Thrivent Financial, Barb Plough, Donna Rosengren and Johns Hopkins Children Hospital in Tampa,
Another group of women at Emmanuel, the DORCAS circle, took its name from a woman named Dorcas who is mentioned two times in the Bible: Acts 9:36, 39. She was always doing good things, helping the poor and making coats and garments for others. Last year Dorcas sent more than 1,000 quilts to Lutheran World Relief to be distributed all over the world. This year they have been busy making quilts despite the pandemic.
Some of the ladies cut the squares, some piece the quilt squares together and still others quilt the top and filler to the backs to complete the quilt assembly. Although they have not been able to meet every Monday, they continue to complete these steps at home and exchange them in the parking lot until the quilt is completed. Supplies are provided by members of the church include fabric, sheets (used for the backing of the quilts) and monetary donations.
This year, despite the pandemic, they have already completed more than 400 quilts and hoped to get to 600 before the end of 2020. The team of quilters is usually made up of more than 30 ladies but during the pandemic their numbers have been reduced to about 16 because of COVID-19 protocols and personal safety decisions.
Couldn’t we all use a hug right now?
Emmanuel’s Prayer Shawl Ministry team is there to help with that. These ladies knit special prayer shawls to be given out to anyone who feels the need and comfort of a hug or just the warmth offered by the giving of these shawls. The ladies knit these shawls with the hope that God’s tender loving arms will wrap them in His love.
All of these circles serve a need at Emmanuel Lutheran and in the community of Venice. And you can’t keep them down — not even a pandemic can stop the hearts of these women — they are here to serve.
