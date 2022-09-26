All schools were closed Tuesday in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties — with some converting into emergency evacuation centers ahead of Hurricane Ian.

On Monday, teachers and volunteers spent time after school removing personal items from classrooms and transitioning them into hurricane-ready safe places.


Local emergency shelters

In North Port

Atwater Elementary School 4701 Huntsville Ave.

Heron Creek Middle School 6501 W. Price Blvd.

North Port High School 6400 West Price Blvd.

Woodland Middle School 2700 Panacea Blvd. 

In Venice

Taylor Ranch Elementary 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail.

In Sarasota

Booker High School 3201 N. Orange Ave.

Brookside Middle School 3636 South Shade Ave.

Fruitville Elementary School 601 N. Honore Ave.

Gulf Gate Elementary School 6500 S. Lockwood Ridge Road.

Phillippi Shores Elementary 4747 S. Tamiami Trail.

Riverview High School 1 Ram Way.

Southside Elementary School 1901 Webber Street.

