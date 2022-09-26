All schools were closed Tuesday in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties — with some converting into emergency evacuation centers ahead of Hurricane Ian.
On Monday, teachers and volunteers spent time after school removing personal items from classrooms and transitioning them into hurricane-ready safe places.
At Sarasota County schools, the cafeterias, gymnasiums and classrooms fill with evacuees during hurricane evacuations. When the high winds approach, the schools — like the police and fire stations — are locked down. Evacuees are asked not to open doors or move around the campus until it’s deemed safe.
Charlotte County has no certified Red Cross shelters.
All of Englewood lies in a hurricane A or B zone, and the state and federal government doesn’t allow for any shelters in these zones. Emergency managers say storm surge could flood a shelter in these zones and emergency managers won’t endanger evacuees.
Therefore, many residents in Englewood and Charlotte County evacuate to hurricane hardened emergency shelters inside North Port schools.
Residents are asked to have the proper paperwork for their pets, including immunization records, crates, medication, toys and food.
Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane said these emergency centers should be the “last resort” for evacuees.
McCrane said when leaving town during an evacuation, plan to use alternative routes like U.S. 301 or U.S. 17. He said before Hurricane Irma hit in 2017, some reported it took nine hours to get from Venice to Georgia on Interstate 75.
If the plan is to stay at a hotel, evacuees should map out the route and an alternate route if roads are closed.
McCrane said in addition to having a hurricane evacuation plan, it’s important to know that in Florida, first responders such as EMTs, paramedics, police, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters “don’t respond in wind speeds of 45 mph or higher.”
That means if a person is having a heart attack during a “lockdown,” no one will respond. McCrane said 911 dispatchers had to coach a woman through childbirth during Hurricane Irma.
Before several hurricanes, National Guard members were assigned to local evacuation centers. The state governor activated the Florida National Guard ahead of the anticipated hurricane.
In the past, some schools ran out of toilet paper and other products. Evacuees are encouraged to bring (personal and other) items such as phone chargers, bedding, small, battery-operated fans, snacks, small toys or coloring books for children, etc. Evacuees should anticipate a multi-day stay, in case that happens.
Shelter space is extremely limited and all other means of evacuation and sheltering should be considered before going to a public shelter, McCrane said.
“An emergency evacuation center is not the Ritz Carlton,” he said. “It’s not a place where people are going to serve you food or give you extra pillows. Shelter space is extremely limited and all other means of evacuation and sheltering should be considered before going to a public shelter.”
McCrane said to check local media outlets online resources including social media for local news and updates.
“We (emergency managers) always emphasize the public needs to monitor local news channels and not the big news networks to learn what’s happening here in our community and what we are doing in emergency management and what the public needs to know about what’s happening in Sarasota County,” McCrane said.
To find the nearest emergency evacuation center, visit scgov.net/beprepared.
Register for emergency notifications at alertsarasotacounty.com.
Stay in the know by monitoring local media stations, following @SRQCountyGov on Facebook and Twitter, or call the Sarasota County Contact Center by dialing 3-1-1.
Users may also sign up for non-emergency messages about Sarasota County services. The state partnered with Everbridge to provide alerts at no cost to local governments. To register, call 941-861-5000, or email contactcenter@scgov.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.