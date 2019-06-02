Empowerment is his ‘BHAG’

Jim Cantoni calls himself America’s Youth Empowerment Coach.
Well, that’s the “big hairy audacious goal” — a BHAG — as Cantoni quotes from Jim Collins’ book, “Good to Great.”
Charlotte County is a rung in the ladder to that goal. The Deep Creek resident is the founder of Realizing Dreams, a program that uses goal-oriented play to bring students out of their shells and “empower” them to set and achieve goals – small and BHAG.
Cantoni says the program works from the elementary level through high school and college, and is adaptable to staff, youth organizations and families.
“It’s something I created slowly over time,” he said, the tools of his trade laid out neatly on his dining room table. There were pens and playing cards inscribed with short sayings such as “give a smile, get a smile”; Q&A books with subjects such as Grit, Respect and Leadership; and flash cards designed to spur communication.
They are teaching tools that foster play while at the same time target communication skills and goal-setting. Students are encouraged to engage one another and to think for themselves.
In other words, it’s play with a purpose.
“I help kids discover who they are, what they want to do, and how they’re going to get there,” Cantoni said. “I inspire them to dream, achieve, believe.”
The program “puts the future in their hands.” It starts with a “positive pen,” and moves through eight steps. He uses some learning techniques attributed to Einstein as a youth.
As a salute to the man who gave us relativity, Cantoni has converted much of the shorthand associated with the program into formulas such as E cubed: “Engage, Equip, Empower,” and so on.
For example, part of it is in his book “7 Steps for Empowering Youth.” One of the subjects is communication. Two quotes are presented and the students are asked to write down their favorite and explain why.
There is also a “big” question. On the communication page, it’s “Super Heroes have many different powers. If you could choose one power for yourself, what would it be and why?”
The formula continues through a myriad of categories. The book ends with a blank outline to be filled in by the student: “My Declaration to Realize My Dreams in Life.”
He recently facilitated the program — Realizing Dreams: YES! Youth Empowerment Summits — at Punta Gorda Middle School. Retired longtime school board member Lee Swift helped with the workshop.
“It was very enlightening for me to see what kids got out of it,” Swift said. “He teaches them that they have individual strengths they don’t realize they have. He teaches them that they need to pursue them and help get a better understanding that they’re in control of their own destiny.
It was fun to see the kids change. It was a worthwhile morning for me. I would do it again if he asks.”
Cantoni is a Connecticut Yankee who recently moved to Deep Creek. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Central Connecticut State University and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
According to his website, since 2005 he has “engaged, equipped and empowered and inspired more than 12,000 kids and adults in his active learning workshops.” He says 90 percent of those who take part in the program emerge with higher expectations of what they can achieve in life.
“This little girl,” he said, producing a post-program survey, writes, ‘I believe in myself more than I ever have. Now I know I can and will be successful in life if I put effort in my work.’
“I help kids discover why they want to put the effort in. If we can get kids to believe in themselves, that they can improve, that they want to improve, it could change the game.”
For more information, go to www. realizing dreams.us.
