Venice Musicale presents Encore Chorus in a concert of choral and solo music to lift the spirit and delight the soul at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., in Venice.

The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to support Venice Musicale’s scholarship program.

Artistic director Jan Antholz has selected choral pieces that celebrate life and the love of music. Conductors Karen Johnson and Betsy Bullis will direct the chorus. Featured soloists from the chorus will round out the program.

For more information about Venice Musicale and the scholarship program, visit www.venicemusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org.

