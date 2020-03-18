Venice Musicale presents Encore Chorus in a concert of choral and solo music to lift the spirit and delight the soul at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., in Venice.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to support Venice Musicale’s scholarship program.
Artistic director Jan Antholz has selected choral pieces that celebrate life and the love of music. Conductors Karen Johnson and Betsy Bullis will direct the chorus. Featured soloists from the chorus will round out the program.
For more information about Venice Musicale and the scholarship program, visit www.venicemusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.