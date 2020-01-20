Cracker Fair
Feb. 8, 2020. The Lemon Bay Historical Society hosts this annual celebration of Old Florida at West Dearborn Street’s Pioneer Park. It comes at the end of a week-long Lemon Bay Fest celebration, co-sponsored by the Englewood Charlotte and Elsie Quirk libraries. Come listen to music, browse crafts, play games, enjoy traditional dishes and maybe enter the lemon dessert baking contest. Visit lemonbayhistory.com.
Annual Buchan Airport Fly-In
March 7, 2020. One of Englewood’s hidden charms is Buchan Airport, a no-frills grassy airfield just off Englewood Road. At the annual fly-in, pilots, plane owners and spectators get together for some breakfast, entertainment and fun. Visit oldeenglewood.com.
Placida Rotary Seafood Festival
March 28-29, 2020. Plenty of music, crafts, beer and wine, and lots of seafood are back this year at this festival’s new location, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Visit Placidarotary.com.
Rotary Spring Fine Arts Show
March 28-29, 2020. West Dearborn Street closes for a weekend in March and artists — and art lovers — from near and far take over the downtown for a one-of-a-kind show. Visit www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org for more information.
Light up Lemon Bay
July 4, 2020. The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary is host of one of the finest pyrotechnic shows in all of Florida for Independence Day. Fired off from Manasota Key, the rockets go up over Lemon Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, and can be viewed for miles. The epicenter is the Rotary’s VIP tent at Blind Pass Beach. Visit www.lemonbaysunriserotary.com.
Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt tournament
Aug. 15, 2020. Visit nine restaurants where each has set up a unique mini-golf hole. Your nine-hole round of fun culminates in a big after party. Visit englewoodchamber.com for locations, theme and registration.
Pioneer Days
Aug. 22-Sept. 7, 2020 (approximate). An Englewood tradition spanning six decades, the first Pioneer Days events start in August and play out through Labor Day Weekend. Festivities include the Cardboard Boat Race, dances, bowling tournaments, car shows, festivals in the park, a ChalkFest, a Diaper Derby, pageants and the Pioneer Days Parade on Labor Day. Check out www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
Let’s Eat, Englewood
Sept. 16-30, 2020. The Englewood Chamber of Commerce and two dozen of Englewood’s finest restaurants offer special menus at special prices for two weeks in September. Start working up your appetite and visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
F.A.M.E. Music City
October or November. Local musicians and music lovers converge on Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street each fall for this two-day music festival. Friends for the Advancement of Music Education buys school band instruments and equipment. Visit www.famesupportmusic.com.
Dearborn Street Halloween Safewalk
Oct. 31, 2020. Each Halloween at the stroke of 5 p.m., West Dearborn Street closes to traffic so costumed ghosts and princesses can hold sway. Families come to trick-or-treat at the stores and restaurants along the street, courtesy of the Olde Englewood Village Association. Visit oldeenglewood.com.
Englewood Beach Waterfest
Nov. 19-22, 2020. Englewood Beach is home to the Offshore Powerboat Association’s annual World Championship speedboat races. The big boats arrive in November, drawing race fans from around the country. There’s a block party featuring boat teams and their souped-up rigs, held in the middle of West Dearborn Street. The Race Village pops up at Englewood Beach for two days of up-close powerboat competition. Get updates at englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
MONTHLY
Cruisin’ on Dearborn
first Saturday of each month on West Dearborn Street. Hundreds of cars and thousands of car lovers converge in Olde Englewood Village for this car show and get-together. Music to cruise by sponsored by O.E.V.A. Free admission. Check out oldeenglewood.com/events.
WEEKLY
Englewood Farmers Market
October-May. Each Thursday, West Dearborn Street becomes an open-air marketplace as the Englewood Farmers Market and other sister markets open to the public. Visit englewoodfarmersmarket.org.
Englewood Opry
November-May. Free country and bluegrass music 5:30-7:15 p.m. every Thursday at Indian Mound Park. Visit englewood-opry.com.
Englewood Drum Circle
All year. Free drum circle starts 90 minutes before sunset each Sunday evening, just north of the big pavilion at Englewood Beach on Manasota Key. Visit Englewood Drum Circle on Facebook.
