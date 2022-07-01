ENGLEWOOD — With sponsorships from 20 Englewood business owners, local educators attended a recent conference to help rejuvenate and improve their work as teachers.
Stephanie Clem, an Englewood Elementary School teacher, had posted to social media about wanting to attend Get Your Teach On in Orlando.
Englewood resident Ashton Boyer saw the post and spoke with Brian Faro, co-owner of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate. Faro is the father of three Englewood fourth-graders.
The conference was designed to help teachers focus on foundational skills, data-driven instructional practices, interventions and other tools to teach the “whole” student learner.
They learned it was about $1,200 for each teacher to attend — too much for them to afford this summer.
But Faro had an idea.
Faro, who attended Englewood Elementary School, says he fully supports the staff.
He asked business owners and others around the community to sponsor a teacher to travel to Orlando. Within hours, he received $12,000 for 18 Englewood Elementary School teachers, and one from Laurel Nokomis School and a Charlotte County school teacher to go to the conference.
Boyer was shocked by the generosity of Premier Tee’s & Screen Printing in Englewood after they donated T-shirts for the teachers to wear at the conference.
“It is such a blessing that the community has poured into us as teachers because now we can pour into our students with even more passion, love, and meaningful and engaging learning experiences,” Englewood Elementary School teacher Stephanie Ham said.
“We are so thankful the community gifted us this opportunity, because teachers still had to cover travel expenses, food, and lodging. Without the community stepping in to help with cost, most of us would not have been able to attend,” she said.
One highlight was Steve Spangler, a famous science teacher and public speaker. He donated some of his signed books for local teachers, Ham said.
Englewood Elementary School teacher Callen Rhoads won a bike from a new company called Teach Tappy, which helps teachers collaborate all over the world.
Katie Rembisz teaches second grade at Englewood Elementary School, and has “renewed sense of purpose and passion for teaching.”
“We love our students and everything we do is for them,” she said, adding she won a year-long program called ESGI that will help with progress monitoring and data collection that she “can’t wait to use” in her classroom.
Englewood Elementary School teacher Jaimi Jansch said she learned some new writing, math and management strategies to implement in her classroom.
“We heard so many touching stories that show the smallest thing can make a huge impact,” she said. “I gained a new appreciation for what my role is as a teacher and how big of an impact I am in a child’s life. I love what I do and the Get Your Teach On conference solidified that love.”
Veronica Grannan and her husband, Matt, attended Englewood Elementary School, as did their three children. Now she teaches kindergarten there.
“We deeply love our Englewood community and the way that the families and businesses in this town are so woven together through shared interests, experiences, celebrations, tragedies, history, and most of all love,” Veronica Grannan said. “Englewood is a very special place where we intentionally care for each other and help each other thrive.”
Faro was glad to help.
“I would love to start a new tradition and help North Port and Venice businesses send their teachers to the conference next summer,” he said. “I will help them in any way possible.”
