Updated: October 14, 2019 @ 2:14 pm
Englewood Bobcat's offense runs a play against the North Port Huskies during their game at Butler Field on Saturday.
The Bobcats' Christopher Paniagua makes a dash with the ball while Huskies' Da'Briyon Johnson is hot on his tracks.
Levi Lindsey of the Englewood Bobcats tries to track down Jacoby Stackhouse of the North Port Huskies.
Englewood Bobcats' Ethan Osteen tries to pull away from Jordan Palacios of the North Port Huskies.
Englewood Cats — decked out in pink to support the fight against cancer — get ready to play the North Port Huskies on Saturday.
Englewood Cats teams in the American Youth Football League traveled to North Port on Saturday to take on the Huskies. The day was a pink-out, meaning players on both teams sported pink on their uniforms to support the fight against cancer.
