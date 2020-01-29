Rec-Creation USA concert
The Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series and Missions Committee will present Re-Creation USA on their “Color Me America” tour, performing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
at 700 E. Dearborn St. This group of young volunteer singers and dancers perform more than 300 shows annually, half of which fund its mission to entertain in veterans homes and hospitals throughout the country. For the $10 tickets and information, visit www.englewoodumc.net, call 941-474-5588 or visit the church office. Concert proceeds benefit missions, here and abroad.
Neighborhood saleThe Tangerine Woods community will have a neighborhood flea market and craft sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at 755 Tangerine Woods Blvd., in Englewood. Homemade items, baked goods and much more will be on sale. Call 941-473-2132 for more information.
Fun auctionAmerican Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, in Rotonda West, is hosting an auction from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. There will be items from businesses, homemade items, bake sale items and special prizes. There will be food available. Admission is free and open to the public. For information, call 941-697-3616.
‘Brains and Balance’Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program from 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 3 to March 18 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, in Englewood. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain training drills in a fun and interactive program. Register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
‘Cruising the Seas’
The St. Raphael CCW will be sponsoring a “Cruising the Seas” Fashion Show at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Waverly Restaurant, 2095 N. Beach Road, in Englewood. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the parish office, or by contacting Sue Salveggio at 508-308-1380 The Fashion Show proceeds will benefit the local charities in the community. Some of last year’s recipients were Kids Needs of Englewood, Meals on Wheels, Venice Area Pregnancy Care, FISH of Englewood, Englewood Community Care Clinic and Hugs for the Homeless.
Card party
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the parish hall, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood (Grove City). Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Please make your reservations by Monday at www.sfoachurch.com or call 941-697-4899 ext. 6 and leave a message. Tickets are $8 for lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome.
