Sailing open house
Englewood Sailing Association will have an open house, set for 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 25 at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., in Englewood. The Sailing Association is an all volunteer, nonprofit teaching organization introducing youth and adults to the world of sailing. The group is always looking for potential volunteers. No prior sailing experience is required. The public is invited to visit with club members and see the sailing facility at the park.
To learn more about ESA, visit englewoodsailing.org or call 941-500-9622.
Casino bus tripThe American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, in Rotonda West, is sponsoring a casino bus trip to Seminole Casino Immokalee on Thursday. The bus departs the Post at 9 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $28 per person. Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-served basis to ALA Unit 113 at Post 113. Call Laura or Delores at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Card partyThe St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Wednesday at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, in Englewood (Grove City). Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Please make reservations at www.sfoachaturch.com, or call 941-697-4899, ext. 6, and leave a message with your name, phone number and number of people at your table. Tickets are $8 and include lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome.
Rotonda Woman’s ClubThe GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle at Broadmoor Park. Social time begins at 9 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 am. The first meeting of the new year will feature an arts and craft show displaying items made by club women in various Art categories. Winners of today’s competition will move on to a District competition. The Club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community. For further information visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org, or contact club Membership Chairman at rwwcmembership@hotmail.com. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents and guests are always welcome.
Eat pancakes, donate bloodThe Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will sponsor a blood drive Sunday, Jan. 12, during pancake breakfast. The Big Red Bus from OneBlood will be at the church parking lot from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. All donors will receive a free pancake breakfast, a T-shirt, a Culvers coupon, a Bealls discount coupon and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Your donation helps save lives.
The pancake breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m.-noon. The meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea made by Knights of Columbus Council 7672. Cost is $6; children under 12 eat free. Proceeds go to support our local charities.
