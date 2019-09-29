King & His Queens
The Suncoast Humane Society will present The King & His Queens at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road. The evening will feature Keith Coleman and his tribute to Elvis and Johnny Cash. His wife, Ruby, will perform tributes to Dolly Parton, June Carter and Patsy Cline. Also, Naples’ own Bambusa Babes will perform their thrilling drag show. A gourmet three-course dinner will be prepared by Chef Kevin Rounsville star of the television show “Cooking with Rock Stars,” premiering this fall on PBS. Tickets are $50. Guests must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, please call 941-474-7884 ext. 405 or visit www.humane.org.
LBHS golf scramble
The second-annual Lemon Bay Athletics Golf Scramble is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Hills Golf Course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club. Organizers are looking for sponsors at all levels now. All proceeds benefit the student athletes at Lemon Bay High. For information, contact Ryan LaVallee at 941-474-7702 ext 3015, or email ryan.lavallee@yourcharlotteschools.net for more information.
Seniors Expo
Christ Lutheran Church will hold its first 55+ Senior’s Guide to Englewood Expo from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the church's Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The church's Congregational Care Ministry will provide the community an opportunity to connect with local businesses and organizations interested in sharing information about Englewood. There will be some pampering, stretching, cooking opportunities and a chance to win valuable prizes, all for free. If you are interested in being a vendor at this event, please call 941-474-1989.
Career workshop
The Project Return to Work, R2W, is sponsoring a free career exploration workshop at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Englewood First Church of Christ, Scientists, 35 S. Oxford Drive, Englewood. The event will help veterans and their spouses and anyone else who need free employment services and resources, plus a 20-minute webinar on employment followed by an in-person workshop showing how to use R2W innovative tools to help with career goals. Any students in the STEM program can earn credits and stipends through the R2W program. For more information, call 720-359-1541 or visit www.return2work.org.
Native Plant Society
The Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will have an open forum at their Oct. 8 meeting at Lemon Bay Park, 570 Bay Park Blvd, Englewood. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for social time, with a business meeting at 6:45 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m. A panel of four professionals and experienced gardeners will answer questions from the members and attendees related to gardening in southwest Florida, including Sam Baker, owner of Englewood Homegrown; Gail Finney, member of Mangrove Chapter FNPS and chair of the Native Garden at the Cedar Point Environmental Park; Ann O’Leary, a master gardener with Sarasota County Extension; and Alice White, an active promoter of conservancy, and the protection of our natural world. All are invited to this evening, which will include plenty of time for comments, questions, lots of good discussion and snacks. For more information, please visit mangrove.fnpschapters.org.
Rotonda West Woman’s Club
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its regular monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Broadmoor Park, Rotonda West. Social time begins at 9 a.m., followed by business meeting at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Jamie Hufford, shelter manager for Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of the community through volunteerism. Please come and join us if you are interested. For further information, go to www.gfwcrotondawest.org, or contact membership chairman Clare at 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents. Guests are always welcome.
AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary will have itsmonthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. The Post seeks those interested in making new friends and working toward helping Veterans in our area who are in need assistance. Please contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for more information.
AMVETS bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have an afternoon of bunco from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.16, at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. Cost is $5 to play. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited . Please contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for more information.
Trunk-or-Treat
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church has planned two hours of fun with its Family-style Trunk-or-Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. Get your family photo taken. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will be hosting an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to Laura at 941-662-5503, Delores Howard at 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.
Craft show seeks vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
The Artful Lobster
Acclaimed composer, performer and arts activist Daniel Bernard Roumain will headline the The Hermitage’s 11th annual Artful Lobster fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Hermitage, 660 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood. The Artful Lobster raises valuable funds for the Hermitage’s nationally renowned artists’ residency program. Guests enjoy a lobster feast by Michael’s On East, a silent and live auction with Brent Greeno, and performances by Hermitage artists. Tickets begin at $190, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Reserve at www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org or by calling Kelly Kennedy, event coordinator, at 941-713-2467.
Art Center's open house
The Englewood Art Center will have its “Fall Open House,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the gallery, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood. This indoor, family-friendly event features art exhibitions, artist demonstrations, and live music by the NepTunZ. Four exhibitions will be on display, including “Local Colors in Oil, Pastels, and Watercolor” by Diane Mannion in the Mitchell Gallery; paintings by Kaytee Esser in the Mangrove Gallery; watercolor paintings by Arnie Parios in the Members Gallery; and the “Aqueous Exhibition” by members of the Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society in the Loranager Gallery. A reception for all four exhibits is 2-4 p.m. The artist demonstrations will be 2-4 p.m. and feature Englewood Art Center instructors. Artists participating in demonstrations include Johan Bjurman (acrylic painting; still life); Robert Broyles (watercolor painting); Jeff Ellis (wood and chip carving); Paul Frehe (ceramics); Maggie McClellan (portraiture); and Sheryl Unwin (scratchboard and/or colored pencil drawings); and Nichole Moranda, an EAC ceramics and youth instructor. Create your own mobile decorated with faux fall “leaves” made from string, ribbon or wire. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
