Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, in Englewood, is seeking donations for wreaths to be placed Dec. 14 at the graves of each of the 1,550 veterans interred at the cemetery. If you wish to help, wreaths cost $15, and for every two donations, the organization gets a third wreath for free. Please make your checks out to “Wreaths Across America” and send them to Nancy Carstens at P.O. Box 3553, Placida FL 33946.
Englewood OpryThe Englewood Opry is gearing up for its second season of free Thursday night classic country and bluegrass music at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Players include Ev Dodge and The Sidemen with Classic Country, and Jake Lohr and Roy Smallwood with the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass bands. There will be guest entertainers by invitation. Come early with a lawn chair and a friend and plan to stay late.
Braves spring training
The Atlanta Braves offer single-game tickets for the 2020 spring training season at www.braves.com/springtraining. Braves pitchers and catchers will report Feb. 12 to the organization’s new spring training facility at CoolToday Park in North Port, with their first workout scheduled for Feb. 13. Position players report Feb. 17, and the Braves will hold their first full-squad workout on Feb. 18.
The Braves 33-game 2020 spring training schedule begins Feb. 22 with a home game against the Baltimore Orioles. For more information about single-game tickets for the club’s 17 home games, call 941-413-5000 or visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, in North Port.
Thanksgiving dinner
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). Sorry, no reservations. Volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Christmas rummage sale
Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., will have a rummage featuring Christmas items in the Fellowship Hall 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30. Visit with Santa from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. both days. All proceeds to to the church’s Foundations Early Childhood Education Center. For more information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-681-3169 weekdays
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.