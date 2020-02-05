‘Brains and Balance’
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “Brains and Balance Past 60” program from 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, in Englewood. Research shows that staying mentally sharp and physically stable will improve the quality of life as we age. This class combines balance exercises along with brain-training drills in a fun and interactive program. Register online at https://bit.ly/2QDHbTP. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Card partyThe St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Wednesday at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, in Englewood (Grove City). Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Please make your reservations at www.sfoachurch.com or call 941-697-4899 ext. 6 and leave a message. Tickets are $8 for lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome.
Polka Party 2020The Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., will present Polka Party 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Saturday. The Eddie Forman Orchestra, a western Massachusetts polka band that has been performing before audiences since 1968, will perform. Forman is an educator, performer, composer, arranger and recording artist who was inducted into the International Polka Music Hall of Fame in 2006. Doors and kitchen open at 4:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $16; $18 at the door. Call 941-474-1404 or 570-650-0436.
Lions flea marketThe Englewood Lions Flea Market is held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Lions Clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, in Englewood. The next one is this Sunday. Shop for crafts, jewelry, yard sales items, lots of food and knickknacks. Vendors are wanted. For more information, contact Kathy at 941-830-0129.
Knights pancakes
The Knights of Columbus of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, in Englewood, will have a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday
. Cost is $6 and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee or tea, made by Knights of Columbus council 7672. Children under 12 eat free. Proceeds support local charities.
