King & His Queens
The Suncoast Humane Society will present The King & His Queens at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road. The evening will feature Keith Coleman and his tribute to Elvis and Johnny Cash. His wife, Ruby, will perform tributes to Dolly Parton, June Carter and Patsy Cline. Also, Naples’ own Bambusa Babes will perform their thrilling drag show. A gourmet three-course dinner will be prepared by Chef Kevin Rounsville, star of the television show “Cooking with Rock Stars,” premiering this fall on PBS. Tickets are $50. Guests must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, please call 941-474-7884 ext. 405 or visit www.humane.org.
LBHS golf scramble
The second-annual Lemon Bay Athletics Golf Scramble is set for Saturday at The Hills Golf Course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club. Organizers are looking for sponsors at all levels now. All proceeds benefit the student athletes at Lemon Bay High School. For information, contact Ryan LaVallee at 941-474-7702, ext. 3015, or email ryan.lavallee@yourcharlotteschools.net for more information.
Senior’s Guide to Englewood
Christ Lutheran Church will hold its first 55+ Senior’s Guide to Englewood Expo from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the church’s Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., in Englewood. The church’s Congregational Care Ministry will provide the community an opportunity to connect with local businesses and organizations interested in sharing information about Englewood. There will be some pampering, stretching, cooking opportunities and a chance to win valuable prizes, all for free. If you are interested in being a vendor at this event, please call 941-474-1989.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, in Rotonda West, will be hosting an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to Laura at 941-662-5503, Delores Howard at 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.
Thrifty Treasures Sale
The St. Francis Women’s Guild is hosting its Thrifty Treasures Sale in October beginning with the early bird sale from 3-6 p.m., Oct. 2. A $3 entrance fee will be charged for this day only). The regular sale dates are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25, and 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 26.
