‘The Tuxedo Man!’
Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., in Englewood will present Chuck Gillespie’s “The Tuxedo Man!” music show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Gillespie has created an evening of great musical memories, featuring the melodies and stories of the men in black and white who entertained us for decades. Visit www.chucksings.com. Tickets can be purchased at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 941-475-6756.
Teen Halloween DanceThe Englewood Community Coalition will present a free Halloween dance for teens in seventh through 12th grade from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood. There will be a Zombie DJ, music, dancing, snacks, prizes, and a special guest from the grave. This is a safe, drug- alcohol-free event. Space is limited to 300 kids and their parents. For more information, contact Kay Tvaroch of the Englewood Community Coalition at kay@ccEnglewood.com or 941-681-0091, or visit www.ccEnglewood.com.
Career workshopThe Project Return to Work, R2W, is sponsoring a free career exploration workshop at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Englewood First Church of Christ, Scientists, 35 South Oxford Drive, Englewood. The event will help veterans and their spouses and anyone else who need free employment services and resources, plus a 20-minute webinar on employment followed by an in-person workshop showing how to use R2W innovative tools to help with career goals. Any students in the STEM program can earn credits and stipends through the R2W program. For more information, call 720-359-1541 or visit www.return2work.org.
