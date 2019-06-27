Needle exchange law requires commission approval
Local county commissions are the starting point for needle exchange programs for drug users, according to new legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis signed the law Wednesday and it will take effect on July 1.
In response to concerns from the Florida Sheriffs Association, the legislation requires needle exchange programs be approved by a county commission. If the commission approves a local program, the state Department of Health is required to provide advice, consultation and operational recommendations. That program must be operated by a medical institution or a licensed addiction facility or nonprofit HIV/AIDS service organization.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch was the only commissioner to respond to calls for comment. However, he said he does not know enough about the legislation to comment. Deutsch did say he likes that the legislation honors home rule, unless it comes with an unfunded mandate.
In fact, the legislation prohibits the use of state, county or municipal funding, at the insistence of some state legislators.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has stated opposition to needle exchange programs. CCSO Community Affairs Supervisor Skip Conroy told the Sun in an email earlier this year that Florida Department of Health statistics show HIV and AIDs infection rates falling in the state, before the needle exchange program began in Miami. The rate of decline in Miami is no better than the rest of the state, he said.
Track cleared for North Port hospital
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 21, which wipes out the requirement for a community to seek a certificate of need before building a hospital.
But who will come forward and build such a facility in North Port? Sarasota Memorial Hospital already has an emergency center along Toledo Blade Drive, near Bobcat Trail. It also has a large tract of land along Sumter Avenue, north of Interstate 75.
Sam George, chairman of the North Port Community Health Action Team, said he believes that North Port will get the “hospital we deserve.”
“We are not going to take just anyone,” George said.
North Port CHAT has been advocating for a hospital for years.
“When I heard the bill was signed, I thought of Dr. Martin Luther King,” George said. “’Free at last, free at last.’”
Englewood Community Cleanup
Bring your discarded household items, yard waste, tree trimmings, junk and other garbage or refuse to the Englewood Community Cleanup, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20 at the following locations:
• The vacant lot at South McCall Road and 201 W. Dearborn St.
• VFW Clyde E. Lassen Memorial Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road.
• Buchan Airport on Old Englewood Road.
Dumpsters will be available to residential customers. Waste Management will be accepting electronics, appliances and computers from residential customers. Tires no larger than 25/16 will be accepted. Sarasota County hazardous waste personnel will be available only at the West Dearborn Street location to accept hazardous materials.
The collection is sponsored by Sarasota County Planning and Development Services/Code Enforcement. For more information, call 941-861-5000.
