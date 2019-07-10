Tringali Roller Rink
The roller hockey rink at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, in Englewood will be closed for repair and maintenance until further notice. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Playground renovations
The playground at South Gulf Cove Park, 10150 Amicola St., in Gulf Cove, will undergo renovations through July 8. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Fashion show planned
Ivy’s on Dearborn is having a special Christmas in July fundraising fashion show for a local warrior, Bobbie Sue Burton, who continues to fight for her life. Burton is director of the nonprofit Project Phoenix, which helps families and children in need. The show will be 5-8 p.m. July 15 at La Stanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St., in Englewood. Tickets are $50 and feature dinner, music and the fashion show. There will be raffles, and all proceeds to go to Bobbie Sue Burton and Project Phoenix. Tickets are available at Ivy’s on Dearborn or La Stanza Ristorante.
AMVETS Bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, in Englewood, will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. Cost to play is $5. There also will be a raffle and sandwiches to purchase. The proceeds will go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please call 941-681-2001 or send an email to susankiray@gmail.com for any further information.
Community cleanup
Bring your discarded household items, yard waste, tree trimmings, junk and other garbage or refuse to the Englewood Community Cleanup, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20 at the following locations:
• The vacant lot at South McCall Road and 201 W. Dearborn St.
• VFW Clyde E. Lassen Memorial Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road.
• Buchan Airport on Old Englewood Road.
Dumpsters will be available to residential customers. Waste Management will be accepting electronics, appliances and computers from residential customers. Tires no larger than 25/16 will be accepted. Sarasota County hazardous waste personnel will be available only at the West Dearborn Street location to accept hazardous materials.
The collection is sponsored by Sarasota County Planning and Development Services/Code Enforcement. For more information, call 941-861-5000.
