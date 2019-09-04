Woman’s Club meets
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its first monthly meeting of the season Sept. 12 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Social time begins at 9 a.m., followed by business meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the club will honor HOBY High School winners as well as continuing education scholarship winners. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of the community through volunteerism. For further information go to www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Membership Chairman Clare at 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents. Guests are always welcome.
Senior Crime Prevention
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will have a Senior Citizen Crime Prevention Seminar from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd. The SCSO Crime Prevention Unit will host the program to help senior citizens protect themselves from common types of fraud. With representatives from the U.S. Secret Service, IRS, Regions Bank and Sprint, topics will include how to identify fraud and avoid scams, how to properly file a tax return and file for Social Security, how to protect bank accounts, and how to prevent robo-calls and block callers. Please RSVP to Cathy.Duff@Sarasotasheriff.org or 941-861-4084.
Native plant walk
The public is invited to attend a free plant identification walk at 9 a.m. Aug. 31 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road in Englewood. Members of the Mangrove Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will conduct the walk. For further information, call 941-475-0769.
Card party returns
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be 11 a.m. Sept. 11, at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, in Grove City. Play cards or games and enjoy lunch until 2:30 p.m. for $8. Make reservations by 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at www.sfoachurch.com,or by calling 941-697-4899. All are welcome.
Beach Road curb work
Charlotte County will begin construction on the Beach Road curbing project Sept. 16, continuing through Dec. 15. The curbing will be installed on the east side of Beach Road from Sandpiper Key condominiums south to the bridge. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left or contact Sherri Ouimet at 941-575-3609 or Sherri.Ouimet@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Food needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, in Venice, has these immediate needs: soups, complete meals in cans, jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice. Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
Peace Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation the second Thursday of every month from 5-6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
