Christmas programs
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in Port Charlotte will have special Christmas programs of music Dec. 15. The Festival of Lessons & Carols program will be performed at the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services, and at the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service.
Gulf Cove UMC will have a special Blue Christmas service of remembrance and hope at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Not everyone is upbeat and cheery for the Christmas holidays. There are many reasons to feel blue – dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future. These and many other situations can make parties and joviality painful for many people. Everyone in this situation is encouraged to attend.
Gulf Cove UMC has planned three candlelight Christmas Eve services for Dec. 24. Contemporary service is at 4:30 p.m., traditional worship is at 8 p.m. and a quiet, meditative Communion service is set for 11:30 p.m.
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte and set for Feb. 21-22. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or go to GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Stump Pass Park fundraiser
The Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park will host a “Beach Bash For Stump Pass” from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., in Englewood.
The Friends supports the state park by providing programs and equipment to enhance the experience of all who visit the beach. The group is raising money to buy the rangers an all-terrain vehicle to use on the park's trails and beaches. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com. Live Caribbean music by steel drum player Harold Antoine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and free boat rides (while seats last and weather permitting) are included. Cash bar, silent auction and a beautiful sunset also are available. For more information on a sponsorship, tickets, or Vacation Getaway chance tickets, contact FriendsofStumpPass@gmail.com.
