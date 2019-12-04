Wreaths
Across AmericaWreaths Across America at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, in Englewood, is seeking donations for wreaths to be placed Dec. 14 at the graves of each of the 1,550 veterans interred at the cemetery. If you wish to help, wreath costs $15, and for every two donations, the organization gets a third wreath for free. Please make your checks out to “Wreaths Across America” and send them to Nancy Carstens at P.O. Box 3553, Placida, FL, 33946.
Englewood OpryThe Englewood Opry is in its second season of free Thursday night classic country and bluegrass music at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Players include Ev Dodge and The Sidemen with Classic Country, and Jake Lohr and Roy Smallwood with the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass bands. There will be guest entertainers by invitation. Come early with a lawn chair and a friend and plan to stay late.
Card partyThe St. Francis Women’s Guild, 5265 Placida Road, in Englewood, will have a card party Dec. 4 in the Parrish Hall. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Make a reservation at www.sfoachurch.com, or by calling 941-697-4899, ext. 6. Tickets are $8 and includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome to attend.
