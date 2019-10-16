AMVETS bunco

AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have an afternoon of bunco from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. Cost is $5 to play. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Call Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for more information.

Trunk-or-Treat

Gulf Cove United Methodist Church has planned two hours of fun with its Family-style Trunk-or-Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. Get your family photo taken. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.

Vendors wanted

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will host an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to 941-662-5503, 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.

Thrifty Treasures Sale

The St. Francis Women’s Guild is hosting their Thrifty Treasures Sale in October beginning with the early bird sale from 3-6 p.m., Oct. 24. (A $3 entrance fee will be charged for this day only). The regular sale dates are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25, and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26.

Craft show seeks vendors

Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments