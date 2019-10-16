Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 86F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 77F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.