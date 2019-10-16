AMVETS bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have an afternoon of bunco from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, Englewood. Cost is $5 to play. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Call Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for more information.
Trunk-or-Treat
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church has planned two hours of fun with its Family-style Trunk-or-Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. Get your family photo taken. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will host an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to 941-662-5503, 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.
Thrifty Treasures Sale
The St. Francis Women’s Guild is hosting their Thrifty Treasures Sale in October beginning with the early bird sale from 3-6 p.m., Oct. 24. (A $3 entrance fee will be charged for this day only). The regular sale dates are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25, and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26.
Craft show seeks vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.