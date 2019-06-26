Tringali Roller Rink
The roller hockey rink at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, in Englewood will be closed for repair and maintenance until further notice. For more information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Auction helps animals
The management and staff of Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida, in Englewood, is having a month-long silent auction that ends June 30. Items consist of wall art, memorabilia and promotional items from the restaurant, and are on display inside. There is no fee for registration or bidding. All proceeds to benefit Suncoast Humane Society. Visit Prime Time’s Facebook page or the Suncoast Humane Society website, www.humane.org.
Playground renovations
The playground at South Gulf Cove Park, 10150 Amicola St., Gulf Cove, will undergo renovations through July 8. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
