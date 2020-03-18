Englewood East meeting
The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association meets at 2:30 pm. Wednesday
at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, in Englewood. Learn more about the sidewalks planned for Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards from Charlotte County Public Works liaison Kimberley Lewis-Tyson, and hear about the newly redrawn floodplain maps and how they can affect your insurance from specialist Kyle Arnold. The public is welcome.
Saint Francis Women’s
Guild card party
The Saint Francis Women’s Guild card party will be May 1. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a hot lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or board games until 2:30 p.m. in the parish hall located at 5265 Placida Road, in Grove City. Make your reservations online at sfoachurch.com or call 941-697-4899. Call anytime day or night to leave a message. Tickets are $7, which includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome to attend.
Free hibiscus show and plant saleHarry Goulding Chapter of American Hibiscus Society invites the public to its annual hibiscus show and plant sale on May 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., in Punta Gorda. Hibiscus blooms will be judged from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., blooms displayed for public from 1-4 p.m. A hibiscus plant sale will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Public may bring blooms to be judged in the morning. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-9501.
Watercolor exhibit plannedThe Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society will present a watercolor exhibit in Goff Gallery May 11-June 7 at the Visual Arts Center, located at 210 Maud St., in Punta Gorda. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Self-defense for high school senior girlsThis class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating from high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, inPunta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration are available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
It’s all about the lime
The seventh annual Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 11 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda. Food, fun, music, dancing, vendors, shopping and dining. Entertainment by John Patti, Sunny Jim White, Ragady Lapsey, face painting, Jeff the Juggler and a special performance by The Hot Flashz Dancers. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558.
C.A.R.E. luncheon
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email judithharris2@comcast.net.
