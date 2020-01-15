Englewood flag football
The Englewood Cats are forming an NFL flag football league, playing from Jan. 17-March 6. This is a coed league for all ages 5-17. Age groups are: a. 5-6-year-olds, b. 7-10-year-olds, c. 11-14-year-olds, and d. 15-17-year-olds. Cost is $50, and includes flag belt, mouthpiece and a reversible NFL jersey. Registrations and more information are atwww.playyon.com/ea
aa or the Englewood Cats page on Facebook.
Lions flea market
The Englewood Lions Flea Market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Lions Clubhouse, 4611 Placida Road, in Englewood. The next one is Sunday, Feb. 9. Shop for crafts, jewelry, yard sales items, lots of food and knicknacks. Vendors are wanted. For more information, call 941-830-0129.
Amateur Radio ClubThe Englewood Amateur Radio Club meets the second Monday of each month, January through July, takes a break in August, and then restarts and holds monthly meetings September through December. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce meeting room, 601 S. Indiana Ave., in Englewood.
Bunco at AMVETSAMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, in Englewood, will have an afternoon of bunco from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. The cost is $5. There will a raffle to benefit Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 941-681-2001 or send an email to susankiray@gmail.com.
