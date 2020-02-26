Rummage sale
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will sponsor a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Friday
at the Rotonda West Community Center in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle. Household items, clothing, craft items, jewelry, books and baked goods will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Englewood Community Care Clinic, Englewood Meals On Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and the GFWC RWWC General Fund. For more information, call 941-697-0505.
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club welcomes new members. Residency in Rotonda West is not a requirement. If interested, call 941-214-8553 or send an email message to rwwcmembership@hotmail.com.
LBHS Poetry SlamThe Lemon Bay High School’s seventh annual Poetry Slam “Shout Out at the Bay” is set for 6:30 p.m., March 3, in the school’s Black Box Theater. The public is invited and admission is free.
This long-running LBHS event will pay $100 to the winner, $50 for the runner up, and several random gift card prizes for participants. Register for Poetry Slam ASAP. Practice is Friday. There is no cost to register. Check out the LBHS homepage for more information at yourcharlotteschools.net, or contact the school for more information.
Seafood 101Join award-winning cookbook author and celebrity chef Warren Caterson at a fundraising event for the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center Thursday at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, in Englewood. Learn how to prepare your fresh catch (or market find) like a professional with this entertaining and energetic presentation. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary light refreshments in addition to chef Warren’s samples. Socializing is 5 p.m., with the presentation at 5:30 p.m.. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Phone 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Buchan Airport Fly-In
The 14th Annual Buchan Airport Fly-In is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 7 on the south side of Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Watch the planes fly in and park while you eat breakfast under a tent. Quiche, pastries, orange juice and coffee served for $6. View vintage, experimental, homebuilt and general aviation aircraft. Meet and greet visiting aviators. Proceeds benefit LBHS scholarships. For additional information, please contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or conquestmusic@comcast.net.
Sailing classes
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewoood Sailing Association’s Adult Sailing Class, March 9-12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., in Englewood. Cost is $195 and registration has opened at the Englewood SKY Family YMCA. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing, and are trained in CPR and First Aid. Must be 18 or older. For more information, call 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org.
