Englewood flag football
The Englewood Cats are forming an NFL flag football league, playing from Jan. 17 to March 6. This is a coed league for ages 5 to 17. Age groups are: A. 5-to-6-year-olds, B. 7-10-year-olds, C. 11 to 14-year-olds, and D. 15 to 17-year-olds. Cost is $50, and includes flag belt, mouthpiece and a reversible NFL Jersey. Registrations and more information are at playyon.com/eaaa or the Englewood Cats page on Facebook.
Casino bus tripThe American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, located at 3436 Indiana Road, in Rotonda West, is sponsoring a casino bus trip to Seminole Casino Immokalee on Jan. 9. The bus departs the Post at 9 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $28 per person. Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-served basis and must be paid by Saturday to ALA Unit 113 at Post 113. Call 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Card partyThe St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Jan. 8 at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood (Grove City). Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Please make reservations by Jan. 6 at sfoachaturch.com, or call 941-697-4899 ext. 6 and leave a message with your name, phone number and number of people at your table. Tickets are $8 and includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome.
Murder Mystery dinnerAre you a sleuth? Like to solve a good mystery? The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, in Rotonda West, is sponsoring a Murder Mystery Dinner from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 18. Cocktail hour is 5-6 p.m., continuing on with family-style dinner, featuring homemade baked ziti, salad, garlic bread with dessert and coffee. Cost is $25 ($45 per couple). Eight people per table. Deadline for tickets is Jan. 10. No walk-ins. Call 697-3616 for details.
Craft show vendorsVendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show, located at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Stump Pass Park fundraiserThe Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park will host a “Beach Bash For Stump Pass” from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., in Englewood.
The Friends supports the park by providing programs and equipment to enhance the experience of all who visit the Charlotte County beach. The group is raising money to buy the rangers an all-terrain vehicle to use on the park’s trails and beaches. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com. Live Caribbean music by steel drum player Harold Antoine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and free boat rides (while seats last and weather permitting) are included. Cash bar, silent auction and beautiful sunset also are available. For more information on sponsorship, tickets or Vacation Getaway chance tickets, contact FriendsofStumpPass@gmail.com.
