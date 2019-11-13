Craft show vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). The show is set for Feb. 21-22. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Golf tourney
Rotonda West American Legion Post 113 will host a veterans charity golf tournament Nov. 16 at Rotonda Golf and Country Club Palms, 266 Rotonda Circle. It will be a four-person card scramble with extra cards and forward tees for women, $5,000 hole-in-one prize and other contests and prizes. Fee of $65 includes golf with cart, refreshments and dinner by Blacken Blue BBQ at the Post. Get entry forms at the golf course or at the Post at 3436 Indiana Road, in Rotonda West, or call 941-697-3616. All proceeds go to local veteran and community charities.
Woman’s Club Craft Bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club’s Annual Craft Bazaar is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16 at the clubhouse at 51 N. Maple St. Club members and guests worked all year to hand craft unique holiday decorations, gifts and everyday items. Raffles for a handmade quilt and holiday wreath will be held Nov. 16. Baked goods and a light lunch will be available. Proceeds go to local charities and to the upkeep of the clubhouse which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Holiday craft sale
The St. Raphael Council of Catholic Women will have a Craft and Bake Sale from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Englewood Elk’s Lodge, 401 Indiana Ave. It will feature all kinds of homemade and holiday crafts.
Thanksgiving dinner
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). Homebound individuals who live within 10 miles of the church may call before noon Nov. 25, to request transportation. Orders for take-outs will not be accepted early, but can be requested that day at the door. Sorry, no reservations. Volunteers are welcome. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
