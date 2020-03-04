Wing Fest Leap Night
The Sons of Amvets Post 2000 will have a Wing Fest from 2-8 p.m. Feb. 29 at 401 Ortiz Blvd., in Warm Mineral Springs. It includes 10 flavors of jumbo wings, five for $5.50 or 10 for $9. Carry outs are available. The Leap Year Rave Party will start at 7 p.m. with entertainment by Jim & Kim. For more information, please call 941-429-1999.
Democratic ClubThe Englewood Democratic Club meet at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 26, at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. Members will elect officers and board members for 2020. Members will gather afterward at Stefano’s Restaurant, 401 S. Indiana Ave., for a social get-together. Democrats registered to vote in Florida are eligible to join the club as voting members, and any U.S. registered voter, regardless of affiliation, may join the club as an associate (non-voting) member. The club will meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the library. For more information call 941-475-4607, email englewooddemclub@gmail.com or go to www.englewooddemclub.org.
Steak dinner
Amvets Riders 312 will have a steak dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the post, 5070 Chancellor Blvd., in North Port. Tickets are $14 for a T-bone steak grilled to order, large baked potato, salad and dessert. Music with Bridget Phillips from 6:30-9:30 p.m. It is presale only and tickets must be purchased at the canteen by Feb. 25. Call 941 429-5403 for information.
Italian Night
The Knights of Columbus, Council 7672 will celebrate Italian Night from 4-7 p.m., Feb. 27, in the Parish Hall of St. Francis of Assisi, 5265 Placida Road, in Grove City. Spaghetti, meat balls, sausage, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a drink is $10, free for kids under 12. Proceeds go to local charities. Large tables can be reserved by texting 609-703-1332.
Yard and bake sale
Trinity United Methodist Church will have a yard and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 14 at the church, 4285 Wesley Lane, in North Port. Find a large variety of home goods, clothing, accessories inside, furniture and tools outside. Lunch will be available. For more information, call 845-407-1087 or 941-223-6504.
