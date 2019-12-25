Englewood flag football
The Englewood Cats are forming an NFL flag football league, playing from Jan. 17 to March 6. Registrations are open now and will close Dec. 27. This is a co-ed league for all ages 5 to 17. Age groups are: A. 5 to 6-year-olds, B. 7-10-year-olds, C. 11 to 14-year-olds, and D. 15 to 17-year-olds. Cost is $50, and includes flag belt, mouthpiece and a reversible NFL Jersey. Registrations and more information are at www.playyon.com/eaaa or the Englewood Cats page on Facebook.
Artist TalkKaytee Esser, exhibiting artist in the Mangrove Gallery at the Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road, is giving an artist talk based on her paintings from 1-2 p.m. Friday. The theme is “The Language of Dance” and displays dances from Africa to Native American. The talk is free and open event, and the last day before the Art Center closes for the holidays. For more information, please visit www.ringling.edu/EAC, or call 941-474-5548.
Blue Christmas serviceGulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) will have a special Blue Christmas service of remembrance and hope at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Not everyone is upbeat and cheery for the Christmas holidays. There are many reasons to feel blue — dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over your future. These and many other situations can make parties and joviality painful for many people. If you or someone you know is having a difficult time this Christmas season, please join us. Call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Christmas Eve servicesGulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) has planned three candlelight Christmas Eve services for Dec. 24. Contemporary service is at 4:30 p.m., traditional worship is at 8 p.m, and quiet, meditative Communion service is at 11:30 p.m. Call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Casino bus tripThe American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, is sponsoring a casino bus trip to Seminole Casino Immokalee on Jan. 9. The bus departs the Post at 9 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $28 per person. Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-served basis and must be paid by Jan. 4 to ALA Unit 113 at Post 113. Call Laura or Delores at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Card partyThe St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be Jan. 8 at the Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood (Grove City). Doors open at 11 a.m. with a lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or games until 2:30 p.m. Please make reservations by Jan. 6 at www.sfoachaturch.com, or call 941-697-4899 ext. 6 and leave a message with your name, phone number and number of people at your table. Tickets are $8 and includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome.
Murder Mystery dinnerAre you a sleuth? Like to solve a good mystery? The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda W., i sponsoring a Murder Mystery Dinner on Jan. 18. Cocktail Hour is 5-6 pm, continuing on with family-style dinner from 6-7 p.m., featuring homemade baked ziti, salad, garlic bread with dessert and coffee. Cost is $25 ($45 per couple). Eight people per table. Deadline for tickets is Jan. 10. No walk-ins. Call Tina, Delores or Laura at 697-3616 for details.
Craft show vendorsVendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22, 2020. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Stump Pass Park fundraiserThe Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park will host a “Beach Bash For Stump Pass” from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood
The Friends supports the State Park by providing programs and equipment to enhance the experience of all who visit the most beautiful beach in Charlotte County. The group is raising money to buy the rangers an all-terrain vehicle to use on the park’s trails and beaches. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com. Live Caribbean music by steel drum player Harold Antoine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and free boat rides (while seats last and weather permitting) are included. Cash bar, silent auction, and beautiful sunset also available. For more information on sponsorship, tickets, or Vacation Getaway chance tickets contact FriendsofStumpPass@gmail.com.
Historian to speakCharlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, for a fundraising event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. McCarthy will talk about the impacts of rising seas to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Historical Spanish Pint, and Egmont Key. Learn how archeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in the $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. Reservations are mandatory at 941-475-0769.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry is in its second season of free Thursday night classic country and bluegrass music at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Players include Ev Dodge and The Sidemen with Classic Country, and Jake Lohr and Roy Smallwood with the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass bands. There will be guest entertainers by invitation. Come early with a lawn chair and a friend and plan to stay late.
Coffee house
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, has coffee houses on the fourth Saturday of each month. The public is welcome to attend a time of food, fellowship and music from 6-8 p.m. The next one is set for Oct. 26. For more information, please visit the Facebook page or call 941-475-5363.
Jubilee Café
Jubilee Café, held from 9 a.m.-noon each Tuesday in the Parish Hall of St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, is a place to reset, to take a small break when life’s stresses seem too much for the moment. To talk to someone if you want, or simply relax and unwind in the company of others. You may even want to sit awhile in the comfy Reading Room or take in the beauty of the meditative garden. Enjoy free homemade pastries, cookies, and hot, fresh coffee or tea. If your electronic devices also need recharging, you can do that too.
Chord Company
The Lemon Bay Chord Co. is looking for chorus members for their winter-spring performance season. Rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 Indiana Ave., Englewood. The ability to read music is not required, but being able to carry a tune is helpful. Personal coaching can be available. Enjoying good music and camaraderie is what we are all about. For more information, call 941-429-0215.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call the post at 941-460-8755.
