Tringali Roller Rink
The roller hockey rink at Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be closed for repair and maintenance through June 9. For more information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Legion Chikin’ Dinner
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, will have a “Not Yo Mama’s Chikin’ Dinner and Redneck Fashion Show” from 4-6 p.m. June 8 at the Post. Come have a delicious one-half baked chikin’, salads, baked beans and cornbread, with watermelon for dessert. Tickets are $10 each in advance and $12 after June 7 or at the door. After dinner see our fantastic Redneck Fashion show featuring such items as a “Spaghetti strap” dress, a “Ball” gown, and "tube" socks! Don’t miss out on this event! Contact the Post at 697-3616 for further information and tickets.
Playhouse fundraiser
Lemon Bay Playhouse, its actors and volunteers are donating the theater and their time to present “Till Beth Do Us Part” at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at the playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The play is a comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooton, and directed by Ron Bupp. Tickets with reserved seating are $25 and include free wine and cheese at intermission. All proceeds will benefit Englewood Helping Hand, a local food bank. For more information, visit the box office or call 941-475-6756
Father's Day fundraiser
First Baptist Church of Englewood will have a special Father's Day breakfast from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the church, 278 S. Mango St., in Englewood. Each father will get a free omelet. The breakfast is part of a series of fundraisers designed to pay for a new roof at the church. For more information, call 941-474-2473.
Borrow a life jacket
The Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7 in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit www.coastguardenglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
